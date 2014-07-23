Bowls: Men's triple results

Gold medal match
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Northern Ireland
|Paul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|South Africa
|Prince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|6
|9
|11
|14
|14
|14
|14
|16
|17
|19
|19
Bronze medal match
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Wales
|Paul Taylor/Jonathan Tomlinson/Marc Wyatt
|1
|2
|4
|4
|6
|6
|6
|8
|10
|10
|11
|11
|12
|12
|13
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Australia
|Wayne Ruediger/Nathan Rice/Matt Flapper
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|7
|7
|9
|9
|10
|10
|11
|11
|11
|12
|13
|13
Semi-finals
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Wales
|Paul Taylor/Jonathan Tomlinson/Marc Wyatt
|3
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|8
|8
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Northern Ireland
|Paul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|6
|6
|7
|8
|8
|12
|13
|14
|14
|16
|18
|20
|20
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Australia
|Wayne Ruediger/Nathan Rice/Matt Flapper
|0
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|7
|11
|12
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|14
|South Africa
|Prince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|9
|11
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|16
|16
|18
|18
Quarter-finals
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Northern Ireland
|Paul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|12
|15
|16
|18
|19
|19
|Scotland
|David Peacock/Neil Speirs/Darren Burnett
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|10
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|New Zealand
|Tony Grantham/Shannon McIlroy/Ali Forsythe
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|8
|8
|9
|10
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|17
|17
|South Africa
|Prince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly
|0
|2
|3
|4
|6
|6
|7
|11
|11
|11
|11
|13
|14
|15
|17
|18
|18
|19
|19
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Wales
|Paul Taylor/ Jonathan Tomlinson/ Marc Wyatt
|0
|2
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|8
|11
|12
|13
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|16
|16
|England
|John McGuinness/ Stuart Airey/ Jamie Chestney
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|10
|11
|13
|15
|15
|15
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Australia
|Wayne Ruediger/ Nathan Rice/ Matt Flapper
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|7
|9
|9
|12
|12
|13
|14
|14
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Jersey
|Greg Davis/ Jamie MacDonald/ John Lowery
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|7
|7
|10
|10
|10
|11
|11
|12
|13
|13
Selected results
|Section A
|Scotland
|27-6
|India
|Wales
|34-5
|Niue
|Wales
|24-7
|Namibia
|Scotland
|32-6
|Niue
|Wales
|17-13
|India
|Section B
|England
|31-8
|Falkland Islands
|England
|15-13
|Malaysia
|England
|24-9
|Pakistan
|Australia
|17-15
|England
|Section C
|New Zealand
|16-13
|Guernsey
|Jersey
|31-9
|Zambia
|Jersey
|28-10
|Canada
|Guernsey
|16-11
|Zambia
|Jersey
|19-8
|Norfolk Islands
|Guernsey
|18-16
|Canada
|Jersey
|24-9
|Gurnsey
|Section D
|Northern Ireland
|21-13
|Kenya
|Northern Ireland
|17-15
|Cook Islands
|Northern Ireland
|23-8
|Fiji
|Scotland
|24-18
|Namibia
Full results will appear here from the quarter-final stage.
