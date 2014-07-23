Bowls: Men's triple results

Gold medal match

Ends
TeamNames1234567891011121314151617Final
Northern IrelandPaul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth00122223333581010101010
South AfricaPrince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly122235669111414141416171919

Bronze medal match

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415161718Final
WalesPaul Taylor/Jonathan Tomlinson/Marc Wyatt124466681010111112121316161616
AustraliaWayne Ruediger/Nathan Rice/Matt Flapper000225777991010111111121313

Semi-finals

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415161718Final
WalesPaul Taylor/Jonathan Tomlinson/Marc Wyatt3477777888101010101212121212
Northern IrelandPaul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth000345667881213141416182020
Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415161718Final
AustraliaWayne Ruediger/Nathan Rice/Matt Flapper014555555671112121313141414
South AfricaPrince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly3333479111313131313141416161818

Quarter-finals

Ends
TeamNames1234567891011121314151617Final
Northern IrelandPaul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth012234478999121516181919
ScotlandDavid Peacock/Neil Speirs/Darren Burnett44455577771012121212121212
Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415161718Final
New ZealandTony Grantham/Shannon McIlroy/Ali Forsythe33333888910131313131313131717
South AfricaPrince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly0234667111111111314151718181919
Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415161718Final
WalesPaul Taylor/ Jonathan Tomlinson/ Marc Wyatt025677781112131515151515151616
EnglandJohn McGuinness/ Stuart Airey/ Jamie Chestney1111145555557101113151515
Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415161718Final
AustraliaWayne Ruediger/ Nathan Rice/ Matt Flapper1113555799121213141416161616
JerseyGreg Davis/ Jamie MacDonald/ John Lowery013334555771010101111121313

Selected results

Section A
Scotland27-6India
Wales34-5Niue
Wales24-7Namibia
Scotland 32-6Niue
Wales17-13India
Section B
England31-8Falkland Islands
England15-13Malaysia
England24-9Pakistan
Australia17-15England
Section C
New Zealand16-13Guernsey
Jersey31-9Zambia
Jersey28-10Canada
Guernsey16-11Zambia
Jersey19-8Norfolk Islands
Guernsey18-16Canada
Jersey24-9Gurnsey
Section D
Northern Ireland21-13Kenya
Northern Ireland17-15Cook Islands
Northern Ireland23-8Fiji
Scotland24-18Namibia

