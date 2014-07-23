Bowls: Men's triple results

From the section

Gold medal match

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final Northern Ireland Paul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth 0 0 1 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 3 5 8 10 10 10 10 10 South Africa Prince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly 1 2 2 2 3 5 6 6 9 11 14 14 14 14 16 17 19 19

Bronze medal match

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Wales Paul Taylor/Jonathan Tomlinson/Marc Wyatt 1 2 4 4 6 6 6 8 10 10 11 11 12 12 13 16 16 16 16 Australia Wayne Ruediger/Nathan Rice/Matt Flapper 0 0 0 2 2 5 7 7 7 9 9 10 10 11 11 11 12 13 13

Semi-finals

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Wales Paul Taylor/Jonathan Tomlinson/Marc Wyatt 3 4 7 7 7 7 7 8 8 8 10 10 10 10 12 12 12 12 12 Northern Ireland Paul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth 0 0 0 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 8 12 13 14 14 16 18 20 20

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Australia Wayne Ruediger/Nathan Rice/Matt Flapper 0 1 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 6 7 11 12 12 13 13 14 14 14 South Africa Prince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly 3 3 3 3 4 7 9 11 13 13 13 13 13 14 14 16 16 18 18

Quarter-finals

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Final Northern Ireland Paul Daly/Neil Mulholland/Neil Booth 0 1 2 2 3 4 4 7 8 9 9 9 12 15 16 18 19 19 Scotland David Peacock/Neil Speirs/Darren Burnett 4 4 4 5 5 5 7 7 7 7 10 12 12 12 12 12 12 12

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final New Zealand Tony Grantham/Shannon McIlroy/Ali Forsythe 3 3 3 3 3 8 8 8 9 10 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 17 17 South Africa Prince Neluonde/Petrus Breitenbach/Bobby Donnelly 0 2 3 4 6 6 7 11 11 11 11 13 14 15 17 18 18 19 19

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Wales Paul Taylor/ Jonathan Tomlinson/ Marc Wyatt 0 2 5 6 7 7 7 8 11 12 13 15 15 15 15 15 15 16 16 England John McGuinness/ Stuart Airey/ Jamie Chestney 1 1 1 1 1 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 7 10 11 13 15 15 15

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Final Australia Wayne Ruediger/ Nathan Rice/ Matt Flapper 1 1 1 3 5 5 5 7 9 9 12 12 13 14 14 16 16 16 16 Jersey Greg Davis/ Jamie MacDonald/ John Lowery 0 1 3 3 3 4 5 5 5 7 7 10 10 10 11 11 12 13 13

Selected results

Section A Scotland 27-6 India Wales 34-5 Niue Wales 24-7 Namibia Scotland 32-6 Niue Wales 17-13 India

Section B England 31-8 Falkland Islands England 15-13 Malaysia England 24-9 Pakistan Australia 17-15 England

Section C New Zealand 16-13 Guernsey Jersey 31-9 Zambia Jersey 28-10 Canada Guernsey 16-11 Zambia Jersey 19-8 Norfolk Islands Guernsey 18-16 Canada Jersey 24-9 Gurnsey

Section D Northern Ireland 21-13 Kenya Northern Ireland 17-15 Cook Islands Northern Ireland 23-8 Fiji Scotland 24-18 Namibia

Full results will appear here from the quarter-final stage.

Click here to see results from the earlier rounds on the official Glasgow 2014 website.