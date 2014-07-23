Bowls: Mixed pairs B2/B3 results

Gold Medal Match

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
South AfricaGwen Nel/ Geoff Newcombe1222557889101010131414
ScotlandIrene Edgar/ David Thomas00122555666810101010

Bronze Medal Match

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
AustraliaJoy Forster/Bruce Jones255677788999991111
New ZealandDavid Stallard/ Peter Blick255677778891213141414

Semi-finals

Semi Final 1Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
South AfricaGwen Nel/ Geoff Newcombe024811111214161618192323-23
New ZealandDavid Stallard/ Peter Blick11111222244445-5
Semi Final 2Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
ScotlandIrene Edgar/ David Thomas1115566111314141718181818
AustraliaJoy Foster/ Bruce Jones0133667777101010121414

Qualifiers - selected results

Section B
England 17-13Australia
Wales6-16Scotland
England7-10Scotland
Wales6-24Australia
England7-12Wales
Scotland15-9Australia

Click here to see results from the earlier rounds on the official Glasgow 2014 website.

