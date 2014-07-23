Bowls: Mixed pairs B2/B3 results

Gold Medal Match
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|South Africa
|Gwen Nel/ Geoff Newcombe
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|7
|8
|8
|9
|10
|10
|10
|13
|14
|14
|Scotland
|Irene Edgar/ David Thomas
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
Bronze Medal Match
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Australia
|Joy Forster/Bruce Jones
|2
|5
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|8
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|11
|11
|New Zealand
|David Stallard/ Peter Blick
|2
|5
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|8
|8
|9
|12
|13
|14
|14
|14
Semi-finals
|Semi Final 1
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|South Africa
|Gwen Nel/ Geoff Newcombe
|0
|2
|4
|8
|11
|11
|12
|14
|16
|16
|18
|19
|23
|23
|-
|23
|New Zealand
|David Stallard/ Peter Blick
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|-
|5
|Semi Final 2
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Scotland
|Irene Edgar/ David Thomas
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|6
|6
|11
|13
|14
|14
|17
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Australia
|Joy Foster/ Bruce Jones
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|10
|10
|10
|12
|14
|14
Qualifiers - selected results
|Section B
|England
|17-13
|Australia
|Wales
|6-16
|Scotland
|England
|7-10
|Scotland
|Wales
|6-24
|Australia
|England
|7-12
|Wales
|Scotland
|15-9
|Australia
Click here to see results from the earlier rounds on the official Glasgow 2014 website.