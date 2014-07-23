Bowls: Women's singles results

Gold medal match

Ends
NameCountry123456789101112131415161718192021222324Final
Natalie Melmore England00011111222344667910121213151515
Jo EdwardsNew Zealand137791112131314151515171718181818182020202121

Bronze medal match

Ends
NameCountry1234567891011121314151617Final
Colleen Piketh South Africa1222233468911141418182121
Catherine Mcmillen Northern Ireland002466777777788101010

Semi-finals

Ends
Name Country1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526Final
Natalie MelmoreEngland0133445555666810111213131414161617192121
Colleen PikethSouth Africa1112233789912131313131313141417171818181818
Ends
NameCountry1234567891011121314Final
Jo EdwardsNew Zealand0146912121214171717182121
Catherine McMillenNorthern Ireland111111233368888

Quarter-finals

Ends
NamesCountry12345678910111213141516171819202122Final
Lindsey GreechanJersey23566678101010101012121315161720202121
Mirriam NyokabiKenya0000233334791111121212121212131313
Ends
NamesCountry123456789101112131415161718Final
Caroline TaylorWales0000222222234459121417
Lucy Kate BeereGuernsey1234458111316161618181818181821
Ends
NamesCountry123456789101112131415161718Final
Natalie MelmoreEngland04444577888810101010121212
Catherine McMillenNorthern Ireland2234555667101313151617172121
Ends
NamesCountry123456789101112131415161718Final
Kelsey CottrellAustralia11333335910101112141515172121
Caroline BrownScotland0112579999101010101111111111

Section Standings

Section A

NameCountryNameCountry
Caroline BrownScotland21-5Lucy Kate BeereGuernsey
Caroline BrownScotland21-18Caroline TaylorWales
Lucy Kate BeereGuernsey21-10Bernice McGrealIsle Of Man
Caroline Taylor Wales21-10Bernice McGrealIsle Of Man
Kelsey CottrellAustralia21-12Lucy Kate BeereGuernsey
Caroline BrownScotland21-5Matimba LikeZambia
Lucy Kate BeereGurnsey21-14Matimba LikeZambia
Kelsey CottrellAustralia11-21Caroline TaylorWales
Caroline BrownScotland21-8Bernice McGrealIsle Of Man

Section B

NameCountryNameCountry
Natalie MelmoreEngland 21-7Carmela SpiteriMalta
Catherine McMillenNorthern Ireland21-10 Mirriam Nyokabi Ndungu Kenya
Lindsey GreechanJersey21-10Alofa AdamSamoa
Catherine McMillenNorthern Ireland12-21Lindsay GreechanJersey
Catherine McMillenNorthern Ireland21-14Alofa AdamSamoa
Lindsay GreechanJersey21-20Carmela SpiteriMalta
Natalie MelmoreEngland21-14Mirriam Nyokabi NdunguKenya
Catherine McMillenNorthern Ireland21-15Carmela SpiteriMalta
Natalie MelmoreEngland21-10Lindsay GreechanJersey

Click here to see results from the earlier rounds on the official Glasgow 2014 website.

