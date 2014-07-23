Bowls: Women's singles results

Gold medal match
|Ends
|Name
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|Final
|Natalie Melmore
|England
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|6
|6
|7
|9
|10
|12
|12
|13
|15
|15
|15
|Jo Edwards
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|7
|7
|9
|11
|12
|13
|13
|14
|15
|15
|15
|17
|17
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|20
|20
|20
|21
|21
Bronze medal match
|Ends
|Name
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Final
|Colleen Piketh
|South Africa
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|4
|6
|8
|9
|11
|14
|14
|18
|18
|21
|21
|Catherine Mcmillen
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|8
|8
|10
|10
|10
Semi-finals
|Ends
|Name
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|Final
|Natalie Melmore
|England
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|8
|10
|11
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|16
|16
|17
|19
|21
|21
|Colleen Piketh
|South Africa
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|7
|8
|9
|9
|12
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|17
|17
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Ends
|Name
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Final
|Jo Edwards
|New Zealand
|0
|1
|4
|6
|9
|12
|12
|12
|14
|17
|17
|17
|18
|21
|21
|Catherine McMillen
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
Quarter-finals
|Ends
|Names
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|Final
|Lindsey Greechan
|Jersey
|2
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|7
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|12
|12
|13
|15
|16
|17
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Mirriam Nyokabi
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|9
|11
|11
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Ends
|Names
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Caroline Taylor
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|5
|9
|12
|14
|17
|Lucy Kate Beere
|Guernsey
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|5
|8
|11
|13
|16
|16
|16
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Ends
|Names
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Natalie Melmore
|England
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|7
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|12
|12
|12
|Catherine McMillen
|Northern Ireland
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|7
|10
|13
|13
|15
|16
|17
|17
|21
|21
|Ends
|Names
|Country
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Final
|Kelsey Cottrell
|Australia
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|9
|10
|10
|11
|12
|14
|15
|15
|17
|21
|21
|Caroline Brown
|Scotland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
Section Standings
Section A
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Caroline Brown
|Scotland
|21-5
|Lucy Kate Beere
|Guernsey
|Caroline Brown
|Scotland
|21-18
|Caroline Taylor
|Wales
|Lucy Kate Beere
|Guernsey
|21-10
|Bernice McGreal
|Isle Of Man
|Caroline Taylor
|Wales
|21-10
|Bernice McGreal
|Isle Of Man
|Kelsey Cottrell
|Australia
|21-12
|Lucy Kate Beere
|Guernsey
|Caroline Brown
|Scotland
|21-5
|Matimba Like
|Zambia
|Lucy Kate Beere
|Gurnsey
|21-14
|Matimba Like
|Zambia
|Kelsey Cottrell
|Australia
|11-21
|Caroline Taylor
|Wales
|Caroline Brown
|Scotland
|21-8
|Bernice McGreal
|Isle Of Man
Section B
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Natalie Melmore
|England
|21-7
|Carmela Spiteri
|Malta
|Catherine McMillen
|Northern Ireland
|21-10
|Mirriam Nyokabi Ndungu
|Kenya
|Lindsey Greechan
|Jersey
|21-10
|Alofa Adam
|Samoa
|Catherine McMillen
|Northern Ireland
|12-21
|Lindsay Greechan
|Jersey
|Catherine McMillen
|Northern Ireland
|21-14
|Alofa Adam
|Samoa
|Lindsay Greechan
|Jersey
|21-20
|Carmela Spiteri
|Malta
|Natalie Melmore
|England
|21-14
|Mirriam Nyokabi Ndungu
|Kenya
|Catherine McMillen
|Northern Ireland
|21-15
|Carmela Spiteri
|Malta
|Natalie Melmore
|England
|21-10
|Lindsay Greechan
|Jersey
