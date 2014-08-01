Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland Roll of Honour
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Here is the full list of Northern Ireland's medal winners at Glasgow 2014:
BOXING
Paddy, BARNES: [Gold], [Men's Light-flyweight]
Boxer Paddy Barnes won Northern Ireland's first gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
He outpointed Devendro Laishram of India in the light-flyweight final.
Michael, CONLAN: [Gold], [Men's Bantamweight]
Michael Conlan made it two gold medals for Northern Ireland when he outpointed England's Qais Ashfaq in an entertaining bantamweight final.
Ashfaq made a strong start and won the first round on two of the three judges' cards but Conlan used his experience and well-picked shots to claw back into the bout.
Joe FITZPATRICK: [Silver], [Men's Lightweight]
Joe Fitzpatrick won three fights to reach the lightweight final but lost the decider to Scotland's Charlie Flynn.
Michaela, WALSH: [Silver], [Women's Flyweight]
Michaela Walsh reached the final where she lost on a split decision to Olympic champion Nicola Adams.
Alanna, AUDLEY-MURPHY; [Bronze], [Women's Lightweight]
Women's lightweight Audley-Murphy was beaten in her semi-final by Australia's Shelley Watts.
Connor, COYLE: [bronze], [Men's Middleweight]
Connor Coyle of Derry was a beaten semi-finalist in the middleweight class.
Steven, DONNELLY; [Bronze], [Men's Welterweight]
Steven Donnelly beat Canada's world number eight Custio Clayton to reach the welterweight but then lost a split decision to Mandeep Jangra of India.
Sean, DUFFY; [Bronze], [Men's Light-Welterweight]
Armagh man Sean Duffy took home a bronze medal after losing to Namibia's Junias Jonas in the light-welterweight semi-final.
Sean, McGLINCHY; [Bronze], [Men's Light-Heavyweight]
Light-heavyweight Sean McGlinchy from Derry also reached the semi-finals in Glasgow.
BOWLS
Barbara, CAMERON [below]; Mandy, CUNNINGHAM: [Bronze], [Women's Pair]
Barbara Cameron and Mandy Cunningham earned women's pairs bowls bronze after edging out Jersey's Lindsey Greechan and Katie Nixon in the play-off game on Friday.
The victory was Cameron's first Commonwealth Games medal in her fifth games and the duo's bronze means that Northern Ireland are guaranteed to bring 12 medals home.
Neil, BOOTH; Paul, DALY; Neil, MULHOLLAND: [Silver], [Men's Triples]
Neil Booth, Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland took the men's bowls triples silver medal after losing 19-10 against South Africa in the final.
Booth was winning his fourth Commonwealth Games medal after picking up a gold in Kuala Lumpur, bronze in Manchester and silver in Melbourne.
JUDO
Lisa, KEARNEY: [Bronze], [Under 52k]
Lisa Kearney, 25, from Belfast forceD a submission 32 seconds from the end of her bronze medal contest against Canadian Audree Francis-Methot, winning Northern Ireland's first medal at Glasgow 2014.