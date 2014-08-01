Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland Roll of Honour

From the section

Here is the full list of Northern Ireland's medal winners at Glasgow 2014:

BOXING

Paddy, BARNES: [Gold], [Men's Light-flyweight]

Paddy Barnes of Northern Ireland beat Devendro Laishram of India in the light-flyweight final

Boxer Paddy Barnes won Northern Ireland's first gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He outpointed Devendro Laishram of India in the light-flyweight final.

Michael, CONLAN: [Gold], [Men's Bantamweight]

Michael Conlan made it two gold medals for Northern Ireland when he outpointed England's Qais Ashfaq in an entertaining bantamweight final.

Ashfaq made a strong start and won the first round on two of the three judges' cards but Conlan used his experience and well-picked shots to claw back into the bout.

Joe FITZPATRICK: [Silver], [Men's Lightweight]

Joe Fitzpatrick had to settle for silver after losing to Scotland's Charlie Flynn in the lightweight final

Joe Fitzpatrick won three fights to reach the lightweight final but lost the decider to Scotland's Charlie Flynn.

Michaela, WALSH: [Silver], [Women's Flyweight]

Michaela Walsh reached the final where she lost on a split decision to Olympic champion Nicola Adams.

Alanna, AUDLEY-MURPHY; [Bronze], [Women's Lightweight]

Alanna Audley-Murphy was beaten by Australia's Shelley Watts in the women's lightweight boxing semi-finals

Women's lightweight Audley-Murphy was beaten in her semi-final by Australia's Shelley Watts.

Connor, COYLE: [bronze], [Men's Middleweight]

Connor Coyle did well to reach the semi-finals in Glasgow

Connor Coyle of Derry was a beaten semi-finalist in the middleweight class.

Steven, DONNELLY; [Bronze], [Men's Welterweight]

Steven Donnelly made up for his Delhi disappointment by securing a bronze medal in Glasgow

Steven Donnelly beat Canada's world number eight Custio Clayton to reach the welterweight but then lost a split decision to Mandeep Jangra of India.

Sean, DUFFY; [Bronze], [Men's Light-Welterweight]

Sean Duffy was beaten by Namibian Junias Jonas in the light-welterweight semi-final

Armagh man Sean Duffy took home a bronze medal after losing to Namibia's Junias Jonas in the light-welterweight semi-final.

Sean, McGLINCHY; [Bronze], [Men's Light-Heavyweight]

Sean McGlinchy [right] battles with New Zealand's David Nyika in their light-heavyweight semi-final

Light-heavyweight Sean McGlinchy from Derry also reached the semi-finals in Glasgow.

BOWLS

Barbara, CAMERON [below]; Mandy, CUNNINGHAM: [Bronze], [Women's Pair]

Bowler Barbara Cameron won her first Commonwealth medal in her fifth games as she and Mandy Cunningham earned pairs bronze

Barbara Cameron and Mandy Cunningham earned women's pairs bowls bronze after edging out Jersey's Lindsey Greechan and Katie Nixon in the play-off game on Friday.

The victory was Cameron's first Commonwealth Games medal in her fifth games and the duo's bronze means that Northern Ireland are guaranteed to bring 12 medals home.

Neil, BOOTH; Paul, DALY; Neil, MULHOLLAND: [Silver], [Men's Triples]

Northern Ireland bowlers Neil Mulholland, Paul Daly and Neil Booth won silver in the men's triples at the Commonwealth Games

Neil Booth, Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland took the men's bowls triples silver medal after losing 19-10 against South Africa in the final.

Booth was winning his fourth Commonwealth Games medal after picking up a gold in Kuala Lumpur, bronze in Manchester and silver in Melbourne.

JUDO

Lisa, KEARNEY: [Bronze], [Under 52k]

Lisa Kearney won Northern Ireland's first medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Lisa Kearney, 25, from Belfast forceD a submission 32 seconds from the end of her bronze medal contest against Canadian Audree Francis-Methot, winning Northern Ireland's first medal at Glasgow 2014.