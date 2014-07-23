Bowls: Women's fours results

Gold Medal match
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|South Africa
|Esme Steyn/Santjie Steyn/Tracy-Lee Botha/Susan Nell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|8
|9
|10
|12
|13
|14
|14
|Malaysia
|Emma Firyana Saroji/Nur Fidrah Noh/Nor Hashimah Ismail/Azlina Arshad
|0
|2
|3
|3
|4
|5
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
Bronze Medal match
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Scotland
|Claire Johnston/Lorraine Malloy/Lauren Baillie/Margaret Letham
|0
|2
|3
|3
|4
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|12
|14
|15
|15
|15
|New Zealand
|Selina Goddard/Amy McIlroy/Val Smith/Mandy Boyd
|3
|3
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|9
|10
|14
|16
|16
|16
|16
|21
|21
Semi-finals
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Scotland
|Claire Johnston/Lorraine Malloy/Lauren Baillie/Margaret Letham
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|7
|8
|9
|9
|11
|11
|11
|12
|12
|12
|South Africa
|Esme Steyn/Santjie Steyn/Tracy-Lee Botha/Susan Nell
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|10
|10
|12
|13
|13
|15
|15
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Malaysia
|Emma Firyana Saroji/Nur Fidrah Noh/Nor Hashimah Ismail/Azlina Arshad
|0
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|7
|8
|8
|10
|12
|13
|13
|13
|New Zealand
|Selina Goddard/Amy McIlroy/Val Smith/Mandy Boyd
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|8
|8
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|11
|11
Quarter-finals
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|England
|Sophie Tolchard/ Jamie-Lea Winch/ ellen Falkner/ Sian Gordon
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|South Africa
|Esme Steyn/ Santjie Steyn/ Tracy-Lee Botha/ Susan Nel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|10
|10
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Final
|New Zealand
|Selina Goddard/ Amy McIlroy/ Val Smith/ Mandy Boyd
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|7
|8
|9
|10
|10
|12
|12
|15
|16
|16
|Zambia
|Everlyn Namutowe/ Sophia Matipa/ Eddah Mpezeni/ Foster Banda
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|Final
|Malaysia
|Emma Firyana Saroji/ Nur Fidrah Noh/ Nor Hashimah Ismail/ Arshad Azlina
|2
|6
|6
|6
|12
|13
|15
|18
|18
|19
|19
|21
|23
|23
|Fiji
|Radhika Prasad/ Doreen O'Connor/ Salanieta Gukivuli/ Litia Tikoisuva
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Ends
|Team
|Names
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Final
|Scotland
|Claire Johnston/ Lorraine Malloy/ Lauren Baillie/ Margaret Letham
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|9
|9
|10
|12
|12
|15
|15
|16
|16
|16
|Jersey
|Chris Grimes/ Katie Nixon/ Susan Noel/ Alison Camacho
|2
|2
|4
|6
|6
|7
|7
|9
|12
|12
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|14
Selected results
|Section A
|Scotland
|16-11
|Cook Islands
|Jersey
|14-13
|Australia
|Scotland
|27-7
|Papua New Guinea
|Jersey
|7-12
|Cook Islands
|Scotland
|7-15
|Jersey
|Section B
|Fiji
|18-4
|Northern Ireland
|Northern Ireland
|31-9
|Niue
|Malaysia
|15-11
|Northern Ireland
|Section D
|England
|21-11
|Canada
|England
|22-7
|Norfolk Islands
Full results will appear here from the quarter-final stage.
Click here to see results from the earlier rounds on the official Glasgow 2014 website.