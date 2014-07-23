Bowls: Women's fours results

From the section

Gold Medal match

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final South Africa Esme Steyn/Santjie Steyn/Tracy-Lee Botha/Susan Nell 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 4 4 8 9 10 12 13 14 14 Malaysia Emma Firyana Saroji/Nur Fidrah Noh/Nor Hashimah Ismail/Azlina Arshad 0 2 3 3 4 5 7 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9

Bronze Medal match

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Scotland Claire Johnston/Lorraine Malloy/Lauren Baillie/Margaret Letham 0 2 3 3 4 6 9 9 9 9 9 12 14 15 15 15 New Zealand Selina Goddard/Amy McIlroy/Val Smith/Mandy Boyd 3 3 3 6 6 6 6 9 10 14 16 16 16 16 21 21

Semi-finals

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Scotland Claire Johnston/Lorraine Malloy/Lauren Baillie/Margaret Letham 0 0 1 3 6 6 7 8 9 9 11 11 11 12 12 12 South Africa Esme Steyn/Santjie Steyn/Tracy-Lee Botha/Susan Nell 5 7 7 7 7 9 9 9 9 10 10 12 13 13 15 15

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Malaysia Emma Firyana Saroji/Nur Fidrah Noh/Nor Hashimah Ismail/Azlina Arshad 0 2 2 5 5 5 5 7 7 8 8 10 12 13 13 13 New Zealand Selina Goddard/Amy McIlroy/Val Smith/Mandy Boyd 1 1 2 2 3 4 8 8 9 9 10 10 10 10 11 11

Quarter-finals

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final England Sophie Tolchard/ Jamie-Lea Winch/ ellen Falkner/ Sian Gordon 1 2 2 3 4 6 7 8 8 8 8 9 9 10 10 10 South Africa Esme Steyn/ Santjie Steyn/ Tracy-Lee Botha/ Susan Nel 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 7 10 10 11 11 12 12

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Final New Zealand Selina Goddard/ Amy McIlroy/ Val Smith/ Mandy Boyd 0 2 2 4 5 7 8 9 10 10 12 12 15 16 16 Zambia Everlyn Namutowe/ Sophia Matipa/ Eddah Mpezeni/ Foster Banda 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 5 5 5 5

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Final Malaysia Emma Firyana Saroji/ Nur Fidrah Noh/ Nor Hashimah Ismail/ Arshad Azlina 2 6 6 6 12 13 15 18 18 19 19 21 23 23 Fiji Radhika Prasad/ Doreen O'Connor/ Salanieta Gukivuli/ Litia Tikoisuva 0 0 2 5 5 5 5 5 6 6 8 8 8 8

Ends Team Names 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Scotland Claire Johnston/ Lorraine Malloy/ Lauren Baillie/ Margaret Letham 0 1 1 1 6 6 9 9 10 12 12 15 15 16 16 16 Jersey Chris Grimes/ Katie Nixon/ Susan Noel/ Alison Camacho 2 2 4 6 6 7 7 9 12 12 12 13 13 14 14 14

Selected results

Section A Scotland 16-11 Cook Islands Jersey 14-13 Australia Scotland 27-7 Papua New Guinea Jersey 7-12 Cook Islands Scotland 7-15 Jersey

Section B Fiji 18-4 Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 31-9 Niue Malaysia 15-11 Northern Ireland

Section C Zambia 16-9 Wales

Section D England 21-11 Canada England 22-7 Norfolk Islands

