Bowls: Women's fours results

Gold Medal match

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
South AfricaEsme Steyn/Santjie Steyn/Tracy-Lee Botha/Susan Nell333444444891012131414
MalaysiaEmma Firyana Saroji/Nur Fidrah Noh/Nor Hashimah Ismail/Azlina Arshad0233457899999999

Bronze Medal match

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
ScotlandClaire Johnston/Lorraine Malloy/Lauren Baillie/Margaret Letham023346999991214151515
New ZealandSelina Goddard/Amy McIlroy/Val Smith/Mandy Boyd333666691014161616162121

Semi-finals

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
ScotlandClaire Johnston/Lorraine Malloy/Lauren Baillie/Margaret Letham0013667899111111121212
South AfricaEsme Steyn/Santjie Steyn/Tracy-Lee Botha/Susan Nell57777999910101213131515
Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
MalaysiaEmma Firyana Saroji/Nur Fidrah Noh/Nor Hashimah Ismail/Azlina Arshad022555577881012131313
New ZealandSelina Goddard/Amy McIlroy/Val Smith/Mandy Boyd1122348899101010101111

Quarter-finals

Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
EnglandSophie Tolchard/ Jamie-Lea Winch/ ellen Falkner/ Sian Gordon1223467888899101010
South AfricaEsme Steyn/ Santjie Steyn/ Tracy-Lee Botha/ Susan Nel0011111137101011111212
Ends
TeamNames1234567891011121314Final
New ZealandSelina Goddard/ Amy McIlroy/ Val Smith/ Mandy Boyd0224578910101212151616
ZambiaEverlyn Namutowe/ Sophia Matipa/ Eddah Mpezeni/ Foster Banda112222222335555
Ends
TeamNames12345678910111213Final
MalaysiaEmma Firyana Saroji/ Nur Fidrah Noh/ Nor Hashimah Ismail/ Arshad Azlina266612131518181919212323
FijiRadhika Prasad/ Doreen O'Connor/ Salanieta Gukivuli/ Litia Tikoisuva00255555668888
Ends
TeamNames123456789101112131415Final
ScotlandClaire Johnston/ Lorraine Malloy/ Lauren Baillie/ Margaret Letham011166991012121515161616
JerseyChris Grimes/ Katie Nixon/ Susan Noel/ Alison Camacho224667791212121313141414

Selected results

Section A
Scotland16-11Cook Islands
Jersey14-13Australia
Scotland27-7Papua New Guinea
Jersey7-12Cook Islands
Scotland7-15Jersey
Section B
Fiji18-4Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland31-9Niue
Malaysia 15-11Northern Ireland
Section C
Zambia16-9Wales
Section D
England21-11Canada
England22-7Norfolk Islands

Full results will appear here from the quarter-final stage.

Click here to see results from the earlier rounds on the official Glasgow 2014 website.

Top Stories