Cycling: Women's 500m time trial results

RankNameCountryTime
1Anna MearesAus33.435 GR
2Stephanie MortonAus34.079
3Jess VarnishEng34.267
4Stephanie McKenzieNZ34.444
5Fatehah MustapaMas34.667
6Danni KhanEng35.420
7Victoria WilliamsonEng35.465
8Eleanor RichardsonSco36.147
9Jenny DavisSco36.179
10DeborahInd36.611
11Mahitha MohanInd38.869
12Dahlia PalmerJam39.041
13Kezia VargheeseInd39.387
DNSRahila BanoPkn

GR= Games record

DNS= Did not start

