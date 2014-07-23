Cycling: Women's sprint B2 tandem results
-
Gold medal race
|Name
|Country
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Sophie Thornhill & Helen Scott
|England
|12.021
|12.319
|Aileen McGlynn & Louise Haston
|Scotland
Bronze medal race
|Name
|Country
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Brandie O'Connor & Breanna Hargrave
|Australia
|12.596
|12.409
|Felicity Johnson & Holly Takos
|Australia
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sophie Thornhill & Helen Scott
|England
|bt
|Felicity Johnson & Holly Takos
|Australia
|Aileen McGlynn & Louise Haston
|Scotland
|bt
|Brandie O'Connor & Breanna Hargrave
|Australia
Qualifying
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Sophie Thornhill & Helen Scott
|England
|11.277
|2
|Aileen McGlynn & Louise Haston
|Scotland
|11.419
|3
|Brandie O'Connor & Breanna Hargrave
|Australia
|11.623
|4
|Felicity Johnson & Holly Takos
|Australia
|11.695