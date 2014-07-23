Cycling: Women's sprint B2 tandem results

Gold medal race

NameCountryRace 1Race 2Race 3
Sophie Thornhill & Helen ScottEngland12.02112.319
Aileen McGlynn & Louise HastonScotland

Bronze medal race

NameCountryRace 1Race 2Race 3
Brandie O'Connor & Breanna HargraveAustralia12.59612.409
Felicity Johnson & Holly TakosAustralia

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Sophie Thornhill & Helen ScottEnglandbtFelicity Johnson & Holly TakosAustralia
Aileen McGlynn & Louise HastonScotlandbtBrandie O'Connor & Breanna HargraveAustralia

Qualifying

RankNameCountryTime
1Sophie Thornhill & Helen ScottEngland11.277
2Aileen McGlynn & Louise HastonScotland11.419
3Brandie O'Connor & Breanna HargraveAustralia11.623
4Felicity Johnson & Holly TakosAustralia11.695

Top Stories