Gymnastics: Rhythmic team all-round results

Rank Country Hoop Ball Clubs Ribbon Score 1 Canada 43.500 (1) 40.500 (1) 41.900 (1) 40.075 (1) 141.450 2 Wales 39.700 (3) 40.200 (2) 40.550 (3) 38.925 (4) 136.625 3 Malaysia 41.250 (2) 37.175 (5) 41.025 (2) 39.350 (3) 135.825 4 England 37.950 (4) 39.650 (3) 37.200 (5) 39.550 (2) 132.100 5 Australia 36.725 (5) 38.400 (4) 36.450 (6) 36.800 (6) 126.725 6 South Africa 35.825 (6) 36.100 (6) 37.650 (4) 37.900 (5) 125.850 7 Scotland 33.100 (7) 29.675 (8) 33.825 (7) 31.500 (8) 109.625 8 Singapore 31.650 (8) 29.800 (7) 32.850 (8) 32.125 (7) 108.825 9 India 20.850 (9) 21.200 (9) 23.300 (9) 18.900 (9) 73.050

Numbers in brackets indicate apparatus ranking.

