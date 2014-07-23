Gymnastics: Rhythmic team all-round results

Final

RankCountryHoopBall ClubsRibbonScore
1Canada43.500 (1)40.500 (1)41.900 (1)40.075 (1)141.450
2Wales39.700 (3)40.200 (2)40.550 (3)38.925 (4)136.625
3Malaysia41.250 (2)37.175 (5)41.025 (2)39.350 (3)135.825
4England37.950 (4)39.650 (3)37.200 (5)39.550 (2)132.100
5Australia36.725 (5)38.400 (4)36.450 (6)36.800 (6)126.725
6South Africa35.825 (6)36.100 (6)37.650 (4)37.900 (5)125.850
7Scotland33.100 (7)29.675 (8)33.825 (7)31.500 (8)109.625
8Singapore31.650 (8)29.800 (7)32.850 (8)32.125 (7)108.825
9India20.850 (9)21.200 (9)23.300 (9)18.900 (9)73.050

Numbers in brackets indicate apparatus ranking.

Full Results can be found on the Commonwealth Games website here.

