Judo: Men's -66kg results

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Colin Oates Eng bt Andreas Krassas Cyp

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Siyabulela Mabulu SA bt Manjeet Nandal Ind James Millar Sco bt Mathews Punza Zam

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Colin Oates Eng bt James Millar Sco Andreas Krassas Cyp bt Siyabulela Mabulu SA

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Manjeet Nandal Ind bt Dieudonne Nama Etoga Cmr Mathews Punza Zam bt Bruno Luzia Moz

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Colin Oates Eng bt Manjet Nandal Ind James Millar Sco bt Dieudonne Nama Etoga Cmr Andreas Krassas Cyp bt Mathews Punza Zam Siyabulela Mabulu SA bt Bruno Luzia Moz

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Colin Oates Eng bt Mohd Farhan Uzair Mohd Fikri Mas Manjet Nandal Ind bt Asa Weithers Brb Dieudonne Nama Etoga Cmr bt Antoine Bouchard Can James Millar Sco bt Joe Mahit Van Andreas Krassas Cyp bt Steve Brown Aus Mathews Punza Zam bt Andrew Thomas Mlugu Tan Siyabulela Mabulu SA bt Jamie Macdonald Wal Bruno Luzia Moz bt Raymond Ovinou Png

