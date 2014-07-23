Judo: Men's -66kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Colin Oates
|Eng
|bt
|Andreas Krassas
|Cyp
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Siyabulela Mabulu
|SA
|bt
|Manjeet Nandal
|Ind
|James Millar
|Sco
|bt
|Mathews Punza
|Zam
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Colin Oates
|Eng
|bt
|James Millar
|Sco
|Andreas Krassas
|Cyp
|bt
|Siyabulela Mabulu
|SA
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Manjeet Nandal
|Ind
|bt
|Dieudonne Nama Etoga
|Cmr
|Mathews Punza
|Zam
|bt
|Bruno Luzia
|Moz
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Colin Oates
|Eng
|bt
|Manjet Nandal
|Ind
|James Millar
|Sco
|bt
|Dieudonne Nama Etoga
|Cmr
|Andreas Krassas
|Cyp
|bt
|Mathews Punza
|Zam
|Siyabulela Mabulu
|SA
|bt
|Bruno Luzia
|Moz
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Colin Oates
|Eng
|bt
|Mohd Farhan Uzair Mohd Fikri
|Mas
|Manjet Nandal
|Ind
|bt
|Asa Weithers
|Brb
|Dieudonne Nama Etoga
|Cmr
|bt
|Antoine Bouchard
|Can
|James Millar
|Sco
|bt
|Joe Mahit
|Van
|Andreas Krassas
|Cyp
|bt
|Steve Brown
|Aus
|Mathews Punza
|Zam
|bt
|Andrew Thomas Mlugu
|Tan
|Siyabulela Mabulu
|SA
|bt
|Jamie Macdonald
|Wal
|Bruno Luzia
|Moz
|bt
|Raymond Ovinou
|Png
Click here for detailed results from the competition at the official Glasgow 2014 website