Judo: Men's -66kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Colin OatesEngbtAndreas KrassasCyp

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Siyabulela MabuluSAbtManjeet NandalInd
James MillarScobtMathews PunzaZam

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Colin OatesEngbtJames MillarSco
Andreas KrassasCypbtSiyabulela MabuluSA

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Manjeet NandalIndbtDieudonne Nama EtogaCmr
Mathews PunzaZambtBruno LuziaMoz

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Colin OatesEngbtManjet NandalInd
James MillarScobtDieudonne Nama EtogaCmr
Andreas KrassasCypbtMathews PunzaZam
Siyabulela MabuluSAbtBruno LuziaMoz

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Colin OatesEngbtMohd Farhan Uzair Mohd FikriMas
Manjet NandalIndbtAsa WeithersBrb
Dieudonne Nama Etoga CmrbtAntoine BouchardCan
James MillarScobtJoe MahitVan
Andreas KrassasCypbtSteve BrownAus
Mathews PunzaZambtAndrew Thomas MluguTan
Siyabulela MabuluSAbtJamie MacdonaldWal
Bruno LuziaMozbtRaymond OvinouPng

Click here for detailed results from the competition at the official Glasgow 2014 website

Top Stories