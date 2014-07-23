Judo: Women's -48kg results

From the section

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Kimberley Renicks Sco bt Shushila Likmabam Ind

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Amy Meyer Aus bt Onoh-Obasi Okey Brb Chloe Rayner Aus bt Marcelle Monabang Cmr

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Shushila Likmabam Ind bt Chloe Rayner Aus Kimberly Rennicks Sco bt Onoh-Obasi Okey Brb

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Amy Meyer Aus bt Abigail Chindele Zam Marcelle Monabang Cmr bt Chanel Kavanagh NZ

Quarter-final

Name Country Name Country Chloe Rayner Aus bt Abigail Chindele Zam Shushila Likmabam Ind bt Amy Meyer Aus Onoh-Obasi Okey Brb bt Chanel Kavanagh NZ Kimberley Renicks Sco bt Marcelle Monabang Cmr

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Shushila Likmabam Ind bt Marie Medzaeffa Cmr

Click here for detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website