Judo: Women's -48kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Kimberley Renicks
|Sco
|bt
|Shushila Likmabam
|Ind
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Amy Meyer
|Aus
|bt
|Onoh-Obasi Okey
|Brb
|Chloe Rayner
|Aus
|bt
|Marcelle Monabang
|Cmr
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Shushila Likmabam
|Ind
|bt
|Chloe Rayner
|Aus
|Kimberly Rennicks
|Sco
|bt
|Onoh-Obasi Okey
|Brb
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Amy Meyer
|Aus
|bt
|Abigail Chindele
|Zam
|Marcelle Monabang
|Cmr
|bt
|Chanel Kavanagh
|NZ
Quarter-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Chloe Rayner
|Aus
|bt
|Abigail Chindele
|Zam
|Shushila Likmabam
|Ind
|bt
|Amy Meyer
|Aus
|Onoh-Obasi Okey
|Brb
|bt
|Chanel Kavanagh
|NZ
|Kimberley Renicks
|Sco
|bt
|Marcelle Monabang
|Cmr
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Shushila Likmabam
|Ind
|bt
|Marie Medzaeffa
|Cmr
