Judo: Women's -48kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Kimberley RenicksScobtShushila LikmabamInd

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Amy MeyerAusbtOnoh-Obasi OkeyBrb
Chloe RaynerAusbtMarcelle MonabangCmr

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Shushila LikmabamIndbtChloe RaynerAus
Kimberly RennicksScobtOnoh-Obasi OkeyBrb

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Amy MeyerAusbtAbigail ChindeleZam
Marcelle MonabangCmrbtChanel KavanaghNZ

Quarter-final

NameCountryNameCountry
Chloe RaynerAusbtAbigail ChindeleZam
Shushila LikmabamIndbtAmy Meyer Aus
Onoh-Obasi Okey BrbbtChanel Kavanagh NZ
Kimberley Renicks ScobtMarcelle Monabang Cmr

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Shushila Likmabam IndbtMarie Medzaeffa Cmr

