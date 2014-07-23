Judo: Women's -52kg results

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Louise Renicks Sco bt Kelly Edwards Eng

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Lisa Kearney NI bt Audree Francis-Methot Can Kalpana Thoudam Ind bt Christianne Legentil Mri

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Louise Renicks Sco bt Kalpana Thoudam Ind Kelly Edwards Eng bt Lisa Kearney NI

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Audree Francis-Methot Can bt Hannah Trotter Aus Christianne Legentil Mri bt Sinothando Mva SA

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Kalpana Thoudam Ind bt Hannah Trotter Aus Louise Renicks Sco bt Audree Francis Can Lisa Kearney NI bt Sinothando Mva SA Kelly Edwards Eng bt Christianne Legentil Mau

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Kelly Edwards Eng bt Jade Lewis Wal

