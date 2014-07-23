Judo: Women's -52kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Louise Renicks
|Sco
|bt
|Kelly Edwards
|Eng
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Lisa Kearney
|NI
|bt
|Audree Francis-Methot
|Can
|Kalpana Thoudam
|Ind
|bt
|Christianne Legentil
|Mri
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Louise Renicks
|Sco
|bt
|Kalpana Thoudam
|Ind
|Kelly Edwards
|Eng
|bt
|Lisa Kearney
|NI
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Audree Francis-Methot
|Can
|bt
|Hannah Trotter
|Aus
|Christianne Legentil
|Mri
|bt
|Sinothando Mva
|SA
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Kalpana Thoudam
|Ind
|bt
|Hannah Trotter
|Aus
|Louise Renicks
|Sco
|bt
|Audree Francis
|Can
|Lisa Kearney
|NI
|bt
|Sinothando Mva
|SA
|Kelly Edwards
|Eng
|bt
|Christianne Legentil
|Mau
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Kelly Edwards
|Eng
|bt
|Jade Lewis
|Wal
