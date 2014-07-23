Judo: Women's -52kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Louise Renicks ScobtKelly EdwardsEng

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Lisa KearneyNIbtAudree Francis-Methot Can
Kalpana Thoudam IndbtChristianne LegentilMri

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Louise Renicks ScobtKalpana ThoudamInd
Kelly EdwardsEngbtLisa KearneyNI

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Audree Francis-MethotCanbtHannah TrotterAus
Christianne LegentilMribt Sinothando MvaSA

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Kalpana ThoudamIndbtHannah TrotterAus
Louise RenicksScobtAudree FrancisCan
Lisa KearneyNIbtSinothando MvaSA
Kelly EdwardsEngbt Christianne LegentilMau

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Kelly EdwardsEngbtJade LewisWal

