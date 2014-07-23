Judo: Women's -57kg results

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Nekoda Davis Eng bt Stephanie Inglis Sco

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Darcina Manuel NZ bt Jessica Klimkait Can Connie Ramsay Sco bt Paule Sitcheping Cmr

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Stephanie Inglis Sco bt Paule Sitcheping Cmr Nekoda Davis Eng bt Jessica Klimkait Can

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Darcina Manuel NZ bt Sarah Sylva Mri Connie Ramsay Sco bt Kirsty Powell Wal

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Stephanie Inglis Sco bt Darcina Manuel NZ Paule Sticheping Cmr bt Sarah Sylva Mri Jessica Klimkait Can bt Connie Ramsay Sco Nekoda Davis Eng bt Kirsty Powell Wal

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Stephanie Inglis Sco bt Nik-Norlydiawati Nikazman Mas Jessica Klimkait Can bt Shivani Ind Kirsty Powell Wal bt Cynthia Rahming Bah

