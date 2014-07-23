Judo: Women's -57kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Nekoda Davis
|Eng
|bt
|Stephanie Inglis
|Sco
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Darcina Manuel
|NZ
|bt
|Jessica Klimkait
|Can
|Connie Ramsay
|Sco
|bt
|Paule Sitcheping
|Cmr
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Stephanie Inglis
|Sco
|bt
|Paule Sitcheping
|Cmr
|Nekoda Davis
|Eng
|bt
|Jessica Klimkait
|Can
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Darcina Manuel
|NZ
|bt
|Sarah Sylva
|Mri
|Connie Ramsay
|Sco
|bt
|Kirsty Powell
|Wal
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Stephanie Inglis
|Sco
|bt
|Darcina Manuel
|NZ
|Paule Sticheping
|Cmr
|bt
|Sarah Sylva
|Mri
|Jessica Klimkait
|Can
|bt
|Connie Ramsay
|Sco
|Nekoda Davis
|Eng
|bt
|Kirsty Powell
|Wal
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Stephanie Inglis
|Sco
|bt
|Nik-Norlydiawati Nikazman
|Mas
|Jessica Klimkait
|Can
|bt
|Shivani
|Ind
|Kirsty Powell
|Wal
|bt
|Cynthia Rahming
|Bah
Click here for detailed results from the competition at the official Glasgow 2014 website.