Judo: Women's -57kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Nekoda Davis EngbtStephanie InglisSco

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Darcina ManuelNZbtJessica KlimkaitCan
Connie RamsayScobtPaule SitchepingCmr

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Stephanie InglisScobtPaule SitchepingCmr
Nekoda Davis EngbtJessica KlimkaitCan

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Darcina ManuelNZbtSarah SylvaMri
Connie RamsayScobtKirsty PowellWal

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Stephanie Inglis ScobtDarcina Manuel NZ
Paule Sticheping CmrbtSarah Sylva Mri
Jessica Klimkait CanbtConnie Ramsay Sco
Nekoda Davis EngbtKirsty Powell Wal

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Stephanie Inglis ScobtNik-Norlydiawati NikazmanMas
Jessica Klimkait CanbtShivaniInd
Kirsty PowellWalbtCynthia RahmingBah

Click here for detailed results from the competition at the official Glasgow 2014 website.

