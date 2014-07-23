Squash: Men's singles results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Nick Matthew
|England
|3
|11
|8
|11
|6
|11
|James Willstrop
|England
|2
|9
|11
|5
|11
|5
Bronze medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Saurav Ghosal
|India
|1
|5
|11
|5
|6
|Peter Barker
|England
|3
|11
|6
|11
|11
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Nick Matthew
|England
|3
|11
|13
|11
|Peter Barker
|England
|0
|3
|11
|6
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|James Willstrop
|England
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Saurav Ghosal
|India
|0
|8
|8
|5
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Ivan Yuen
|Malaysia
|0
|1
|7
|3
|James Willstrop
|England
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Peter Barker
|England
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Cameron Piley
|Australia
|0
|8
|4
|5
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Campbell Grayson
|New Zealand
|2
|11
|11
|6
|8
|6
|Saurav Ghosal
|India
|3
|8
|7
|11
|11
|11
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Matthew Nick
|England
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Chris Simpson
|Guernsey
|0
|7
|8
|9
Selected Results
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Nick Matthew
|England
|3-0
|Alan Clyne
|Scotland
|Chris Simpson
|Guernsey
|3-1
|Ryan Cuskelly
|Australia
|Peter Barker
|England
|3-0
| Mohd Nafiizwan Mohd Adnan
|Malaysia
|Cameron Pilley
|Australia
|3-0
|Greg Lobban
|Scotland
|Martin Knight
|New Zealand
|0-3
|James Willstrop
|England
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Nick Matthew
|England
|3-0
|Chris Binnie
|Jamaica
|Alan Clyne
|Scotland
|3-2
|Harionder Pal Sandhu
|India
|Chris Simpson
|Guernsey
|3-0
|Colin Ramasra
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Peter Barker
|England
|3-0
|Mahesh Mangaonkar
|India
|Peter Creed
|Wales
|0-3
|MN Mohd Adnan
|Malaysia
|Greg Lobban
|Scotland
|3-0
|Nick Taylor
|Jersey
|Joel Makin
|Wales
|0-3
|Steve Finitsis
|Australia
|Kevin Moran
|Scotland
|1-3
|Martin Knight
|New Zealand
|James Willstrop
|England
|3-0
|Anthony Brindle
|Gibraltar
Round of 64
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Nick Matthew
|England
|3-0
|Xavier Koenig
|Mauritius
|Alan Clyne
|Scotland
|3-0
|Kevin Hannaway
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|Harionder Pal Sandhu
|India
|3-0
|Michael Craig
|Northern Ireland
|Chris Simpson
|Guernsey
|3-0
|Julian Jervis
|Cayman Islands
|Peter Barker
|England
|3-0
|Manda Chilambwe
|Zambia
|Peter Creed
|Wales
|3-0
|Ian Rukunya
|Uganda
|Greg Lobban
|Scotland
|3-0
|Bruce Burrowes
|Jamaica
|Nick Taylor
|Jersey
|3-0
|Othniel Bailey
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|Joel Makin
|Wales
|3-0
|Alexander Arjoon
|Guyana
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Wales
|0-3
|Bradley Hindle
|Malta
|Kevin Moran
|Scotland
|3-0
|Scott Gautier
|Jersey
|James Willstrop
|England
|3-0
|Nicholas Kyme
|Bermuda
Selected Plate Results
(Players who lost in last 64 move into Plate Tournament)
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Hardeep Reel
|Kenya
|0-3
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Wales
Semi-Finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Ravindu Lakishi
|Sri Lanka
|2-3
|Hardeep Reel
|Kenya
|Mwinga Lengwe
|Zambia
|1-3
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Wales
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Xavier Koenig
|Mauritius
|0-3
|Ravindu Lakishi
|Mauritius
|Hardeep Reel
|Kenya
|3-2
|Kale Wilson
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Mwinga Lengwe
|Zambia
|3-1
|Hartaj Bains
|Kenya
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Scotland
|3-0
|Nicholas Kyme
|Bermuda
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Michael Craig
|Northern Ireland
|0-3
|Xavier Koenig
|Mauritius
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Scotland
|3-0
|Dilshan Gunawardena
|Sri Lanka
|Scott Gautier
|Jersey
|0-3
|Nicholas Kyme
|Bermuda
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Michael Craig
|Northern Ireland
|3-0
|Kevin Hannaway
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Scotland
|3-0
|Ridvan Prosper
|Seychelles
|Scott Gautier
|Jersey
|3-0
|Gihan Suwaris
|Sri Lanka
