Squash: Men's singles results

Gold medal match

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Nick Matthew England 3 11 8 11 6 11 James Willstrop England 2 9 11 5 11 5

Bronze medal match

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Saurav Ghosal India 1 5 11 5 6 Peter Barker England 3 11 6 11 11

Semi-finals

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Nick Matthew England 3 11 13 11 Peter Barker England 0 3 11 6

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 James Willstrop England 3 11 11 11 Saurav Ghosal India 0 8 8 5

Quarter-finals

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Ivan Yuen Malaysia 0 1 7 3 James Willstrop England 3 11 11 11

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Peter Barker England 3 11 11 11 Cameron Piley Australia 0 8 4 5

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Campbell Grayson New Zealand 2 11 11 6 8 6 Saurav Ghosal India 3 8 7 11 11 11

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Matthew Nick England 3 11 11 11 Chris Simpson Guernsey 0 7 8 9

Selected Results

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Nick Matthew England 3-0 Alan Clyne Scotland Chris Simpson Guernsey 3-1 Ryan Cuskelly Australia Peter Barker England 3-0 Mohd Nafiizwan Mohd Adnan Malaysia Cameron Pilley Australia 3-0 Greg Lobban Scotland Martin Knight New Zealand 0-3 James Willstrop England

Round of 32

Name Country Name Country Nick Matthew England 3-0 Chris Binnie Jamaica Alan Clyne Scotland 3-2 Harionder Pal Sandhu India Chris Simpson Guernsey 3-0 Colin Ramasra Trinidad & Tobago Peter Barker England 3-0 Mahesh Mangaonkar India Peter Creed Wales 0-3 MN Mohd Adnan Malaysia Greg Lobban Scotland 3-0 Nick Taylor Jersey Joel Makin Wales 0-3 Steve Finitsis Australia Kevin Moran Scotland 1-3 Martin Knight New Zealand James Willstrop England 3-0 Anthony Brindle Gibraltar

Round of 64

Name Country Name Country Nick Matthew England 3-0 Xavier Koenig Mauritius Alan Clyne Scotland 3-0 Kevin Hannaway St Vincent and the Grenadines Harionder Pal Sandhu India 3-0 Michael Craig Northern Ireland Chris Simpson Guernsey 3-0 Julian Jervis Cayman Islands Peter Barker England 3-0 Manda Chilambwe Zambia Peter Creed Wales 3-0 Ian Rukunya Uganda Greg Lobban Scotland 3-0 Bruce Burrowes Jamaica Nick Taylor Jersey 3-0 Othniel Bailey St Vincent and the Grenadines Joel Makin Wales 3-0 Alexander Arjoon Guyana Scott Fitzgerald Wales 0-3 Bradley Hindle Malta Kevin Moran Scotland 3-0 Scott Gautier Jersey James Willstrop England 3-0 Nicholas Kyme Bermuda

Selected Plate Results

(Players who lost in last 64 move into Plate Tournament)

Final

Name Country Name Country Hardeep Reel Kenya 0-3 Scott Fitzgerald Wales

Semi-Finals

Name Country Name Country Ravindu Lakishi Sri Lanka 2-3 Hardeep Reel Kenya Mwinga Lengwe Zambia 1-3 Scott Fitzgerald Wales

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Xavier Koenig Mauritius 0-3 Ravindu Lakishi Mauritius Hardeep Reel Kenya 3-2 Kale Wilson Trinidad & Tobago Mwinga Lengwe Zambia 3-1 Hartaj Bains Kenya Scott Fitzgerald Scotland 3-0 Nicholas Kyme Bermuda

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Michael Craig Northern Ireland 0-3 Xavier Koenig Mauritius Scott Fitzgerald Scotland 3-0 Dilshan Gunawardena Sri Lanka Scott Gautier Jersey 0-3 Nicholas Kyme Bermuda

Round of 32

Name Country Name Country Michael Craig Northern Ireland 3-0 Kevin Hannaway St Vincent and the Grenadines Scott Fitzgerald Scotland 3-0 Ridvan Prosper Seychelles Scott Gautier Jersey 3-0 Gihan Suwaris Sri Lanka

