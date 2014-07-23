Squash: Men's singles results

Gold medal match

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5
Nick MatthewEngland311811611
James WillstropEngland29115115

Bronze medal match

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4
Saurav GhosalIndia151156
Peter BarkerEngland31161111

Semi-finals

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3
Nick MatthewEngland3111311
Peter BarkerEngland03116
NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3
James WillstropEngland3111111
Saurav GhosalIndia0885

Quarter-finals

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5
Ivan YuenMalaysia0173
James WillstropEngland3111111
NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5
Peter BarkerEngland3111111
Cameron PileyAustralia0845
NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5
Campbell GraysonNew Zealand21111686
Saurav GhosalIndia387111111
NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4Game 5
Matthew NickEngland3111111
Chris SimpsonGuernsey0789

Selected Results

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Nick MatthewEngland3-0Alan ClyneScotland
Chris SimpsonGuernsey3-1Ryan CuskellyAustralia
Peter BarkerEngland3-0 Mohd Nafiizwan Mohd AdnanMalaysia
Cameron PilleyAustralia3-0Greg LobbanScotland
Martin KnightNew Zealand0-3James WillstropEngland

Round of 32

NameCountryNameCountry
Nick MatthewEngland3-0Chris BinnieJamaica
Alan ClyneScotland3-2Harionder Pal SandhuIndia
Chris SimpsonGuernsey3-0Colin RamasraTrinidad & Tobago
Peter BarkerEngland3-0Mahesh MangaonkarIndia
Peter CreedWales0-3MN Mohd AdnanMalaysia
Greg LobbanScotland3-0Nick TaylorJersey
Joel MakinWales0-3Steve FinitsisAustralia
Kevin MoranScotland1-3Martin KnightNew Zealand
James WillstropEngland3-0Anthony BrindleGibraltar

Round of 64

NameCountryNameCountry
Nick MatthewEngland3-0Xavier KoenigMauritius
Alan ClyneScotland3-0Kevin HannawaySt Vincent and the Grenadines
Harionder Pal SandhuIndia3-0Michael CraigNorthern Ireland
Chris SimpsonGuernsey3-0Julian JervisCayman Islands
Peter BarkerEngland3-0Manda ChilambweZambia
Peter CreedWales3-0Ian RukunyaUganda
Greg LobbanScotland3-0Bruce BurrowesJamaica
Nick TaylorJersey3-0Othniel BaileySt Vincent and the Grenadines
Joel MakinWales3-0Alexander ArjoonGuyana
Scott FitzgeraldWales0-3Bradley HindleMalta
Kevin MoranScotland3-0Scott GautierJersey
James WillstropEngland3-0Nicholas KymeBermuda

Selected Plate Results

(Players who lost in last 64 move into Plate Tournament)

Final

NameCountryNameCountry
Hardeep ReelKenya0-3Scott FitzgeraldWales

Semi-Finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Ravindu LakishiSri Lanka2-3Hardeep ReelKenya
Mwinga LengweZambia1-3Scott FitzgeraldWales

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Xavier KoenigMauritius0-3Ravindu LakishiMauritius
Hardeep ReelKenya3-2Kale WilsonTrinidad & Tobago
Mwinga LengweZambia3-1Hartaj BainsKenya
Scott FitzgeraldScotland3-0Nicholas KymeBermuda

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Michael CraigNorthern Ireland0-3Xavier KoenigMauritius
Scott FitzgeraldScotland3-0Dilshan GunawardenaSri Lanka
Scott GautierJersey0-3Nicholas KymeBermuda

Round of 32

NameCountryNameCountry
Michael CraigNorthern Ireland3-0Kevin HannawaySt Vincent and the Grenadines
Scott FitzgeraldScotland3-0Ridvan ProsperSeychelles
Scott GautierJersey3-0Gihan SuwarisSri Lanka

