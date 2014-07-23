Squash: Women's singles results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Nicol David
|Malaysia
|3
|12
|11
|11
|Laura Massaro
|England
|0
|10
|2
|5
Bronze medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Joelle King
|New Zealand
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Alison Waters
|England
|0
|7
|7
|5
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Nicol David
|Malaysia
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Joelle King
|New Zealand
|0
|6
|8
|5
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Laura Massaro
|England
|3
|5
|14
|3
|8
|Alison Waters
|England
|1
|11
|12
|11
|11
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Joelle King
|New Zealand
|3-0
|Madeline Perry
|Northern Ireland
|Dipika Pallikal
|India
|1-3
|Alison Waters
|England
|Nicol David
|Malaysia
|3-1
|Jenny Duncalf
|England
|Wee Wern Low
|Malaysia
|0-3
|Laura Massaro
|England
Selected results
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Jenny Duncalf
|England
|3-0
|Sam Cornett
|Canada
|Madeline Perry
|Northern Ireland
|3-1
|Kasey Brown
|Australia
|Alison Waters
|England
|3-1
|Rachael Grinham
|Australia
|Tesni Evans
|Wales
|1-3
|Wee Wern Low
|Malaysia
|Laura Massaro
|England
|3-1
|Nicolette Fernandes
|Guyana
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Jenny Duncalf
|England
|3-0
|Amanda Landers-Murphy
|New Zealand
|Sarah Taylor
|Jersey
|0-3
|Joelle King
|New Zealand
|Dion Saffery
|Wales
|0-3
|Joshana Chinappa
|India
|Madeline Perry
|Northern Ireland
|3-0
|Sharon Chimfwembe
|Zimbabwe
|Alison Waters
|England
|3-0
|Eli Webb
|Papua New Guinea
|Tesni Evans
|Wales
|3-0
|Kerrie Sample
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Laura Massaro
|England
|3-0
|Lynette Vai
|Papua New Guinea
Round of 64
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sarah Taylor
|Jersey
|3-0
|Violet Luchendo
|Kenya
|Dion Saffery
|Wales
|3-0
|Kimberley Borg Cauchi
|Malta
Selected Plate Results (players who lost in last 64 move into Plate tournament)
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Anaka Alankamony
|India
|1-3
|Deon Saffery
|Wales
Semi-Finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Vanessa Florens
|Mauritius
|0-3
|Deon Saffery
|Wales
|Anaka Alankamony
|India
|3-0
|Mihiliya Methsarani
|Sri Lanka
Quarter Finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Nadindhi Ugangawa
|Sri Lanka
|0-3
|Deon Saffery
|Wales
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sarah Taylor
|Northern Ireland
|0-1
|Deon Saffery
|Wales
Full results will appear here from the quarter-final stage.
Click here to see full results from the earlier rounds and consolation competitions on the official Glasgow 2014 website.