Squash: Women's singles results

Gold medal match

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Nicol David Malaysia 3 12 11 11 Laura Massaro England 0 10 2 5

Bronze medal match

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Joelle King New Zealand 3 11 11 11 Alison Waters England 0 7 7 5

Semi-finals

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Nicol David Malaysia 3 11 11 11 Joelle King New Zealand 0 6 8 5

Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Laura Massaro England 3 5 14 3 8 Alison Waters England 1 11 12 11 11

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Joelle King New Zealand 3-0 Madeline Perry Northern Ireland Dipika Pallikal India 1-3 Alison Waters England Nicol David Malaysia 3-1 Jenny Duncalf England Wee Wern Low Malaysia 0-3 Laura Massaro England

Selected results

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Jenny Duncalf England 3-0 Sam Cornett Canada Madeline Perry Northern Ireland 3-1 Kasey Brown Australia Alison Waters England 3-1 Rachael Grinham Australia Tesni Evans Wales 1-3 Wee Wern Low Malaysia Laura Massaro England 3-1 Nicolette Fernandes Guyana

Round of 32

Name Country Name Country Jenny Duncalf England 3-0 Amanda Landers-Murphy New Zealand Sarah Taylor Jersey 0-3 Joelle King New Zealand Dion Saffery Wales 0-3 Joshana Chinappa India Madeline Perry Northern Ireland 3-0 Sharon Chimfwembe Zimbabwe Alison Waters England 3-0 Eli Webb Papua New Guinea Tesni Evans Wales 3-0 Kerrie Sample Trinidad & Tobago Laura Massaro England 3-0 Lynette Vai Papua New Guinea

Round of 64

Name Country Name Country Sarah Taylor Jersey 3-0 Violet Luchendo Kenya Dion Saffery Wales 3-0 Kimberley Borg Cauchi Malta

Selected Plate Results (players who lost in last 64 move into Plate tournament)

Final

Name Country Name Country Anaka Alankamony India 1-3 Deon Saffery Wales

Semi-Finals

Name Country Name Country Vanessa Florens Mauritius 0-3 Deon Saffery Wales Anaka Alankamony India 3-0 Mihiliya Methsarani Sri Lanka

Quarter Finals

Name Country Name Country Nadindhi Ugangawa Sri Lanka 0-3 Deon Saffery Wales

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Sarah Taylor Northern Ireland 0-1 Deon Saffery Wales

