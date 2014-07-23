Squash: Women's singles results

Gold medal match

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3
Nicol DavidMalaysia3121111
Laura MassaroEngland01025

Bronze medal match

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3
Joelle KingNew Zealand3111111
Alison WatersEngland0775

Semi-finals

NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3
Nicol DavidMalaysia3111111
Joelle KingNew Zealand0685
NameCountryScoreGame 1Game 2Game 3Game 4
Laura MassaroEngland351438
Alison Waters England111121111

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Joelle KingNew Zealand3-0Madeline PerryNorthern Ireland
Dipika Pallikal India1-3Alison Waters England
Nicol DavidMalaysia3-1Jenny DuncalfEngland
Wee Wern LowMalaysia0-3Laura MassaroEngland

Selected results

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Jenny DuncalfEngland3-0Sam CornettCanada
Madeline PerryNorthern Ireland3-1Kasey BrownAustralia
Alison WatersEngland3-1Rachael GrinhamAustralia
Tesni EvansWales1-3Wee Wern LowMalaysia
Laura MassaroEngland3-1Nicolette FernandesGuyana

Round of 32

NameCountryNameCountry
Jenny DuncalfEngland3-0Amanda Landers-MurphyNew Zealand
Sarah TaylorJersey0-3Joelle KingNew Zealand
Dion SafferyWales0-3Joshana ChinappaIndia
Madeline Perry Northern Ireland3-0Sharon ChimfwembeZimbabwe
Alison WatersEngland 3-0Eli WebbPapua New Guinea
Tesni EvansWales3-0Kerrie SampleTrinidad & Tobago
Laura MassaroEngland3-0Lynette VaiPapua New Guinea

Round of 64

NameCountryNameCountry
Sarah TaylorJersey3-0Violet LuchendoKenya
Dion SafferyWales3-0Kimberley Borg CauchiMalta

Selected Plate Results (players who lost in last 64 move into Plate tournament)

Final

NameCountryNameCountry
Anaka AlankamonyIndia1-3Deon SafferyWales

Semi-Finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Vanessa FlorensMauritius0-3Deon SafferyWales
Anaka AlankamonyIndia3-0Mihiliya MethsaraniSri Lanka

Quarter Finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Nadindhi UgangawaSri Lanka0-3Deon SafferyWales

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Sarah TaylorNorthern Ireland0-1Deon SafferyWales

