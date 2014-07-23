Swimming: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay results
-
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|3:30.98 WR
|2
|England
|3:35.72
|3
|Canada
|3:40.00
|4
|New Zealand
|3:43.83
|5
|Scotland
|3:44.56
|6
|Wales
|3:45.40
|7
|Singapore
|3:49.69
|8
|Northern Ireland
|3:52.88
WR = World record
Heats
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Canada
|3:41.4
|2
|New Zealand
|3:45.3
|3
|Singapore
|3:51.2
|4
|Fiji
|4:02.8
|South Africa
|DSQ
DSQ = Disqualified
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|3:34.6
|2
|England
|3:40.9
|3
|Scotland
|3:45.8
|4
|Wales
|3:49.5
|5
|Northern Ireland
|3:54.5
|6
|Papua New Guinea
|4:25.0