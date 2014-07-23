Swimming: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay results

Final

RankCountryTime
1Australia3:30.98 WR
2England3:35.72
3Canada3:40.00
4New Zealand3:43.83
5Scotland3:44.56
6Wales3:45.40
7Singapore3:49.69
8Northern Ireland3:52.88

WR = World record

Heats

RankCountryTime
1Canada3:41.4
2New Zealand3:45.3
3Singapore3:51.2
4Fiji4:02.8
South AfricaDSQ

DSQ = Disqualified

RankCountryTime
1Australia3:34.6
2England3:40.9
3Scotland3:45.8
4Wales3:49.5
5Northern Ireland3:54.5
6Papua New Guinea4:25.0

