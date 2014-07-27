Table tennis: Men's team results

Gold medal match
|Country
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 1
|England
|Singapore 3 - 1 England
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Jiajn Zhan
|Sin
|3
|5
|11
|6
|11
|11
|Paul Drinkhall
|Eng
|2
|11
|5
|11
|7
|2
|Match 2
|Ning Gao
|Sin
|3
|11
|13
|11
|Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|0
|9
|11
|3
|Match 3
|N. Gao/ H. Li
|Sin
|1
|11
|6
|8
|3
|A. Baggaley/ P. Drinkhall
|Eng
|3
|8
|11
|11
|11
|Match 4
|Jian Zhan
|Sin
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Andrew Baggaley
|Eng
|0
|4
|8
|9
Bronze medal match
|Country
|Country
|Nigeria
|3 - 1
|India
|Nigeria 3 - 1 India
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|Ind
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Segun Toriola
|Ngr
|0
|9
|5
|7
|Match 2
|Harmeet Rajul Desai
|Ind
|1
|7
|8
|11
|5
|Quadri Aruna
|Ngr
|3
|11
|11
|9
|11
|Match 3
|HR. Desai/ Arputh Anthony
|Ind
|2
|11
|9
|5
|11
|9
|O. Onaolapo/ S. Toriola
|Ngr
|3
|3
|11
|11
|9
|11
|Match 4
|Sharath Kamal
|Ind
|1
|9
|11
|7
|5
|Ojo Onaolapo
|Ngr
|3
|11
|3
|11
|11
Semi-finals
|Country
|Country
|England
|3 - 1
|India
|Singapore
|3 - 1
|Nigeria
|England 3 - 1 India
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|3
|11
|8
|9
|11
|11
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|Ind
|2
|4
|11
|11
|5
|6
|Match 2
|Paul Drinkhall
|Eng
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj
|Ind
|0
|5
|8
|9
|Match 3
|A.Baggaley / P. Drinkhall
|Eng
|2
|11
|14
|8
|11
|11
|HR. Desai / Anthony Arputh
|Ind
|3
|7
|16
|11
|7
|13
|Match 4
|Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|3
|11
|11
|10
|10
|17
|Harmeet Rajul Desai
|Ind
|2
|5
|6
|12
|12
|15
|Singapore 3 - 1 Nigeria
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Ning Gao
|Sin
|3
|11
|11
|9
|7
|11
|Segun Toriola
|Ngr
|2
|7
|8
|11
|11
|9
|Match 2
|Jian Zhan
|Sin
|1
|7
|12
|12
|9
|Quadri Aruna
|Ngr
|3
|11
|10
|14
|11
|Match 3
|H.Li / N.Gao
|Sin
|3
|11
|11
|8
|11
|B. Abiodun / S. Toriola
|Ngr
|1
|4
|2
|11
|7
|Match 4
|Jian Zhan
|Sin
|3
|2
|11
|11
|11
|Bode Abiodun
|Ngr
|1
|11
|4
|7
|8
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|New Zealand
|Nigeria
|3 - 2
|Australia
|India
|3 - 0
|Scotland
|England
|3 - 0
|Wales
|Scotland 0 - 3 India
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Match 1
|Gavin Rumgay
|Sco
|0
|6
|5
|6
|Soumyajit Ghosh
|Ind
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Match 2
|Craig Howieson
|Sco
|0
|7
|7
|8
|Sharath Kamal Achanta
|Ind
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Match 3
|S. Doherty / C. Howieson
|Sco
|0
|7
|8
|6
|Hr. Desai Hr / S. Ghosh
|Ind
|3
|11
|11
|11
|England 3 - 0 Wales
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Match 1
|Paul Drinkhall
|Eng
|3
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Ryan Jenkins
|Wal
|1
|13
|9
|9
|5
|Match 2
|Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Stephen Jenkins
|Wal
|0
|7
|1
|4
|Match 3
|A. Baggaley / P. Drinkhall
|Eng
|3
|11
|12
|11
|D. O'connell /S. Jenkins
|Wal
|0
|7
|10
|8
Group stages
|Group A
|Sri Lanka
|3 - 1
|Ghana
|Sri Lanka
|0 - 3
|Seychelles
|Sri Lanka
|0 - 3
|Singapore
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Seychelles
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Ghana
|Ghana
|3 - 0
|Seychelles
|Group B
|England
|3 - 0
|Jamaica
|England
|3 - 0
|Trinidad & Tobago
|England
|3 - 0
|Barbados
|Barbados
|3 - 2
|Jamaica
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1 - 3
|Barbados
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3 - 1
|Jamaica
|Group C
|Northern Ireland
|3 - 0
|Guyana
|Northern Ireland
|3 - 0
|India
|Northern Ireland
|3 - 0
|Vanuatu
|India
|3 - 0
|Vanuatu
|India
|3 - 0
|Guyana
|Guyana
|3 - 0
|Vanatu
|Group D
|Nigeria
|3 - 0
|Bangladesh
|Nigeria
|3 - 1
|Mauritius
|Nigeria
|3 - 0
|Kiribati
|Mauritius
|3 - 0
|Kiribati
|Mauritius
|3 - 2
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|3 - 1
|Kiribati
|Group E
|Scotland
|3 - 0
|Uganda
|Scotland
|3 - 1
|Canada
|Uganda
|0 - 3
|Canada
|Uganda
|3 - 0
|UR Tanzania
|Canada
|3 - 0
|UR Tanzania
|Group F
|Australia
|3 - 0
|Saint Lucia
|Australia
|3 - 2
|Malaysia
|Australia
|3 - 0
|Zambia
|Zambia
|3 - 0
|Malaysia
|Zambia
|1 - 3
|Saint Lucia
|Saint Lucia
|0 - 3
|Malaysia
|Group G
|Wales
|3 - 0
|Papua New Guinea
|Wales
|3 - 2
|New Zealand
|Wales
|3 - 0
|Kenya
|Papua New Guinea
|0 - 3
|New Zealand
|Papua New Guinea
|0 - 3
|Kenya
|Kenya
|0 - 3
|New Zealand
Classification - for teams that did not advance from group stages
Classification final
|Country
|Country
|Trinidad and Tobago
|3 - 0
|Ghana
Classification semi-finals
|Country
|Country
|Ghana
|3 - 1
|Jamaica
|Trinidad and Tobago
|3 - 1
|Guyana
Classification quarter-finals
|Country
|Country
|Jamaica
|3 - 0
|Bangladesh
|Ghana
|3 - 0
|Vanuatu
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3 - 0
|Uganda
|Guyana
|3 - 0
|Kenya
