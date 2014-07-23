Table tennis: Women's team results

Gold medal match
|Country
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Malaysia
|Singapore 3 - 0 Malaysia
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Match 1
|Mengyu Yu
|Sin
|3
|7
|11
|11
|11
|Ng Sock Khim
|Mas
|1
|11
|5
|9
|9
|Match 2
|Tianwei Feng
|Sin
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Beh Lee Wei
|Mas
|0
|8
|5
|4
|Match 3
|Y. Lin / M.Yu
|3
|11
|11
|11
|11
|H. Ying / B. Lee Wei
|1
|9
|13
|9
|5
Bronze medal match
|Country
|Country
|Australia
|3 - 1
|India
|Australia 3 - 1 India
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Ziyu Zhang
|Aus
|3
|11
|2
|11
|11
|Shamini Kumaresan
|Ind
|1
|5
|11
|6
|9
|Match 2
|Jian Fang Lay
|Aus
|1
|5
|11
|8
|7
|Manika Batra
|Ind
|3
|11
|8
|11
|11
|Match 3
|M. Miao / JF. Lay
|Aus
|3
|19
|11
|9
|11
|11
|Ms. Patkar / S. Kumaresan
|Ind
|2
|21
|3
|11
|4
|7
|Match 4
|Ziyu Zhang
|Aus
|3
|11
|5
|8
|11
|11
|Madhurika Suhas Patkar
|Ind
|2
|9
|11
|11
|8
|9
Semi-finals
|Country
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 1
|India
|Malaysia
|3 - 1
|Australia
Classification Final
|Northern Ireland
|3 - 1
|Scotland
Classification Semi-finals
|Country
|Country
|Scotland
|3 - 0
|Jamaica
|Northern Ireland
|3 - 0
|Ghana
|Jamaica 0 - 3 Scotland
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Yvonne Foster
|Jam
|0
|5
|9
|5
|Lynda Flaws
|Sco
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Match 2
|Shenique Clare
|Jam
|2
|12
|9
|6
|11
|6
|Gillian Edwards
|Sco
|3
|10
|11
|11
|9
|11
|Match 3
|D. Lewis/ S. Clare
|Jam
|0
|7
|7
|7
|C. Whittaker/ L. Flaws
|Sco
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Ghana 0 - 3 Northern Ireland
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Cynthia Kwabi
|Gha
|2
|7
|11
|9
|11
|8
|Amanda Mogey
|NI
|3
|1
|6
|11
|7
|11
|Match 2
|Celia Baah-Danso
|Gha
|1
|11
|11
|6
|4
|Ashley Givan
|Ni
|3
|8
|13
|11
|11
|Match 3
|B. Borquaye/ C. Baah-Danso
|Gha
|0
|10
|7
|2
|H. Lynch-Dawson/ A. Mogey
|NI
|3
|12
|11
|11
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Country
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Canada
|India
|3 - 0
|New Zealand
|Malaysia
|3 - 2
|England
|Australia
|3 - 0
|Wales
|England 2 - 3 Malaysia
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Joana Drinkhall
|Eng
|3
|11
|11
|5
|11
|Beh Lee Wei
|Mas
|1
|9
|9
|11
|9
|Match 2
|Kelly Sibley
|Eng
|0
|7
|15
|7
|Ng Sock Khim
|Mas
|3
|11
|17
|11
|Match 3
|TT. Ho/ K. Sibley
|Eng
|2
|7
|11
|5
|11
|6
|H. Ying/ B. Lee Wei
|Mas
|3
|11
|6
|11
|7
|11
|Match 4
|Joanna Drinkhall
|Eng
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Ho Ying
|Mas
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Match 5
|Tin-Tin Ho
|Eng
|2
|13
|11
|5
|9
|9
|Ng Sock Khim
|Mas
|3
|11
|9
|11
|11
|11
|Australia 3 - 0 Wales
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Jian Fang Lay
|Aus
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Charlotte Carey
|Wal
|0
|8
|9
|6
|Match 2
|Miao Miao
|Aus
|3
|5
|8
|11
|11
|12
|Naomi Owen
|Wal
|2
|11
|11
|8
|5
|10
|Match 3
|Z. Zhang/ M. Miao
|Aus
|3
|11
|13
|11
|C. Thomas/ C. Carey
|Wal
|0
|9
|11
|9
Classification: Quarter-Finals
|Country
|Country
|Jamaica
|3 - 2
|Barbados
|Scotland
|3 - 0
|Tanzania
|Ghana
|3 - 0
|Kenya
| Northern Ireland
|3 - 0
|Mauritius
|Scotland 3 - 0 Tanzania
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Match 1
|Lynda Flaws
|Sco
|3
|12
|11
|11
|Agnes Wiron Ngodoki
|Tan
|0
|10
|5
|3
|Match 2
|Gillian Edwards
|Sco
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Neema Dennis Mwaisyula
|Tan
|0
|8
|2
|5
|Match 3
|C. Whitaker/ L. Flaws
|Sco
|3
|11
|11
|11
|MA. Mohamed/ ND Mwaisyula
|Tan
|0
|7
|7
|3
|Mauritius 0 - 3 Northern Ireland
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Game 4
|Game 5
|Match 1
|Isabelle Chowree
|Mri
|2
|11
|9
|6
|14
|6
|Amanda Mogey
|Ni
|3
|5
|11
|11
|12
|11
|Match 2
|Widaad Gukhool
|Mri
|0
|8
|8
|9
|Ashley Givan
|NI
|3
|11
|11
|11
|Match 3
|Wong Yuen Kwon/ W. Gukhool
|Mri
|2
|11
|5
|8
|11
|9
|E. Ludlow/ A.Givan
|NI
|3
|7
|11
|11
|9
|11
Selected results
|Group A
|Singapore
|3 - 0
|Northern Ireland
|Northern Ireland
|1 - 3
|Sri Lanka
|Group C
|England
|3 - 0
|Ghana
|England
|3 - 0
|Trinidad & Tobago
|England
|3 - 0
|Tanzania
|Group E
|Wales
|3 -0
|Mauritius
|New Zealand
|3 - 2
|Wales
|Wales
|3 - 0
|Vanuatu
Full results will appear here from the quarter-final stage.
