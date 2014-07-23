Table tennis: Women's team results

From the section

Gold medal match

Country Country Singapore 3 - 0 Malaysia

Singapore 3 - 0 Malaysia Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Match 1 Mengyu Yu Sin 3 7 11 11 11 Ng Sock Khim Mas 1 11 5 9 9 Match 2 Tianwei Feng Sin 3 11 11 11 Beh Lee Wei Mas 0 8 5 4 Match 3 Y. Lin / M.Yu 3 11 11 11 11 H. Ying / B. Lee Wei 1 9 13 9 5

Bronze medal match

Country Country Australia 3 - 1 India

Australia 3 - 1 India Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Match 1 Ziyu Zhang Aus 3 11 2 11 11 Shamini Kumaresan Ind 1 5 11 6 9 Match 2 Jian Fang Lay Aus 1 5 11 8 7 Manika Batra Ind 3 11 8 11 11 Match 3 M. Miao / JF. Lay Aus 3 19 11 9 11 11 Ms. Patkar / S. Kumaresan Ind 2 21 3 11 4 7 Match 4 Ziyu Zhang Aus 3 11 5 8 11 11 Madhurika Suhas Patkar Ind 2 9 11 11 8 9

Semi-finals

Country Country Singapore 3 - 1 India Malaysia 3 - 1 Australia

Classification Final

Northern Ireland 3 - 1 Scotland

Classification Semi-finals

Country Country Scotland 3 - 0 Jamaica Northern Ireland 3 - 0 Ghana

Jamaica 0 - 3 Scotland Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Match 1 Yvonne Foster Jam 0 5 9 5 Lynda Flaws Sco 3 11 11 11 Match 2 Shenique Clare Jam 2 12 9 6 11 6 Gillian Edwards Sco 3 10 11 11 9 11 Match 3 D. Lewis/ S. Clare Jam 0 7 7 7 C. Whittaker/ L. Flaws Sco 3 11 11 11

Ghana 0 - 3 Northern Ireland Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Match 1 Cynthia Kwabi Gha 2 7 11 9 11 8 Amanda Mogey NI 3 1 6 11 7 11 Match 2 Celia Baah-Danso Gha 1 11 11 6 4 Ashley Givan Ni 3 8 13 11 11 Match 3 B. Borquaye/ C. Baah-Danso Gha 0 10 7 2 H. Lynch-Dawson/ A. Mogey NI 3 12 11 11

Quarter-finals

Country Country Singapore 3 - 0 Canada India 3 - 0 New Zealand Malaysia 3 - 2 England Australia 3 - 0 Wales

England 2 - 3 Malaysia Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Match 1 Joana Drinkhall Eng 3 11 11 5 11 Beh Lee Wei Mas 1 9 9 11 9 Match 2 Kelly Sibley Eng 0 7 15 7 Ng Sock Khim Mas 3 11 17 11 Match 3 TT. Ho/ K. Sibley Eng 2 7 11 5 11 6 H. Ying/ B. Lee Wei Mas 3 11 6 11 7 11 Match 4 Joanna Drinkhall Eng 3 11 11 11 Ho Ying Mas 0 8 8 3 Match 5 Tin-Tin Ho Eng 2 13 11 5 9 9 Ng Sock Khim Mas 3 11 9 11 11 11

Australia 3 - 0 Wales Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Match 1 Jian Fang Lay Aus 3 11 11 11 Charlotte Carey Wal 0 8 9 6 Match 2 Miao Miao Aus 3 5 8 11 11 12 Naomi Owen Wal 2 11 11 8 5 10 Match 3 Z. Zhang/ M. Miao Aus 3 11 13 11 C. Thomas/ C. Carey Wal 0 9 11 9

Classification: Quarter-Finals

Country Country Jamaica 3 - 2 Barbados Scotland 3 - 0 Tanzania Ghana 3 - 0 Kenya Northern Ireland 3 - 0 Mauritius

Scotland 3 - 0 Tanzania Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Match 1 Lynda Flaws Sco 3 12 11 11 Agnes Wiron Ngodoki Tan 0 10 5 3 Match 2 Gillian Edwards Sco 3 11 11 11 Neema Dennis Mwaisyula Tan 0 8 2 5 Match 3 C. Whitaker/ L. Flaws Sco 3 11 11 11 MA. Mohamed/ ND Mwaisyula Tan 0 7 7 3

Mauritius 0 - 3 Northern Ireland Name Country Score Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Match 1 Isabelle Chowree Mri 2 11 9 6 14 6 Amanda Mogey Ni 3 5 11 11 12 11 Match 2 Widaad Gukhool Mri 0 8 8 9 Ashley Givan NI 3 11 11 11 Match 3 Wong Yuen Kwon/ W. Gukhool Mri 2 11 5 8 11 9 E. Ludlow/ A.Givan NI 3 7 11 11 9 11

Selected results

Group A Singapore 3 - 0 Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 1 - 3 Sri Lanka

Group C England 3 - 0 Ghana England 3 - 0 Trinidad & Tobago England 3 - 0 Tanzania

Group E Wales 3 -0 Mauritius New Zealand 3 - 2 Wales Wales 3 - 0 Vanuatu

