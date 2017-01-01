Triathlon: Men's Final Results
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Alistair Brownlee
|ENG
|1:48:50
|2
|Jonathan Brownlee
|ENG
|1:49:01
|3
|Richard Murray
|SA
|1:50:21
|4
|Andrew Yorke
|CAN
|1:50:40
|5
|Ryan Bailie
|AUS
|1:50:43
|6
|Aaron Harris
|ENG
|1:50:49
|7
|David McNamee
|SCO
|1:50:59
|8
|Aaron Royle
|AUS
|1:51:03
|9
|Dan Wilson
|AUS
|1:51:36
|10
|Tony Dodds
|NZ
|1:51:58
|11
|Kyle Jones
|CAN
|1:52:15
|12
|Conor Murphy
|NI
|1:52:29
|13
|Ryan Sissons
|NZ
|1:53:01
|14
|Grant Sheldon
|SCO
|1:53:10
|15
|Wian Sullwald
|SA
|1:53:43
|16
|Henri Schoeman
|SA
|1:53:46
|17
|Daniel Halksworth
|JEY
|1:54:53
|18
|Jason Wilson
|BAR
|1:55:21
|19
|Tyler Butterfield
|BER
|1:55:31
|20
|Matthew Wright
|BAR
|1:56:51
|21
|Matthew Sharpe
|CAN
|1:56:56
|22
|Marc Austin
|SCO
|1:57:53
|23
|Russell White
|NI
|1:59:20
|24
|Tom Perchard
|JER
|2:04:16
|25
|Dirk Coetzee
|NAM
|2:08:23
|26
|Christopher Walker
|GIB
|2:10:45
|27
|Harry Speers
|NI
|2:12:29
|Tom Davison
|NZ
|DNF
|Andrew Nash
|IOM
|LAP
|Andrew Gordon
|GIB
|LAP
|Keith Galea
|MLT
|LAP
|Swaleh Abdulnasser Balala
|KEN
|LAP
|Boris Toulet
|MRI
|LAP
|Jonathan Herring
|BER
|LAP
|Richard Muscat
|GIB
|LAP
|Tucker Murphy
|BER
|LAP
|Boris de Chazal
|MRI
|LAP
|Christopher Symonds
|GHA
|LAP
|David Cottle
|TTO
|LAP
|Jad Godfrey Nalo
|SOL
|LAP
|Stanley Ofasisili
|SOL
|LAP
|Casmer Kamangip
|PNG
|LAP
|Polihau Popeliau
|PNG
|DNF
|Bob Gabourel
|BIZ
|DNF
|Vincent Ochieng Onyango
|KEN
|DNF
DNF = Did Not Finish
LAP = Lapped