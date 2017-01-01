Triathlon: Men's Final Results

RankNameCountryTime
1Alistair Brownlee ENG1:48:50
2Jonathan Brownlee ENG1:49:01
3Richard Murray SA1:50:21
4Andrew Yorke CAN1:50:40
5Ryan Bailie AUS1:50:43
6Aaron HarrisENG1:50:49
7David McNameeSCO1:50:59
8Aaron RoyleAUS1:51:03
9Dan WilsonAUS1:51:36
10Tony DoddsNZ1:51:58
11Kyle JonesCAN1:52:15
12Conor MurphyNI1:52:29
13Ryan SissonsNZ1:53:01
14Grant SheldonSCO1:53:10
15Wian SullwaldSA1:53:43
16Henri SchoemanSA1:53:46
17Daniel HalksworthJEY1:54:53
18Jason WilsonBAR1:55:21
19Tyler ButterfieldBER1:55:31
20Matthew WrightBAR1:56:51
21Matthew Sharpe CAN1:56:56
22Marc AustinSCO1:57:53
23Russell WhiteNI1:59:20
24Tom PerchardJER2:04:16
25Dirk CoetzeeNAM2:08:23
26Christopher WalkerGIB2:10:45
27Harry SpeersNI2:12:29
Tom DavisonNZDNF
Andrew NashIOMLAP
Andrew GordonGIBLAP
Keith GaleaMLT LAP
Swaleh Abdulnasser Balala KENLAP
Boris TouletMRILAP
Jonathan HerringBERLAP
Richard MuscatGIBLAP
Tucker MurphyBERLAP
Boris de ChazalMRILAP
Christopher SymondsGHALAP
David CottleTTOLAP
Jad Godfrey NaloSOLLAP
Stanley OfasisiliSOLLAP
Casmer KamangipPNGLAP
Polihau PopeliauPNGDNF
Bob GabourelBIZDNF
Vincent Ochieng OnyangoKENDNF

DNF = Did Not Finish

LAP = Lapped

