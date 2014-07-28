Glasgow 2014: England's Roll of Honour

England took a clean sweep of medals in the men's individual squash, with Nick Matthew (centre) claiming gold after beating James Willstrop (left) in the final

Here is the full list of England's 174 medal winners at Glasgow 2014:

ATHLETICS

Dan GREAVES [Gold], [Para-sport F42/44 discus]

Loughborough's Greaves, 31, became the men's F42/44 discus champion after throwing a best of 59.21m in the third round.

Greg RUTHERFORD [Gold], [Men's long jump]

Olympic champion Rutherford added Commonwealth gold to his list of titles, with his third-round jump of 8.20m big enough to win the competition.

David WEIR [Gold], [Men's T54 1500m]

Wallington-born Weir, 35, who won four gold medals for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, sealed his first Commonwealth Games title by beating Australia's Kurt Fearnley to the top step of the podium in the T54 1500m.

Steve LEWIS [Gold], [Men's pole vault]

Lewis pipped England team-mate Luke Cutts to the gold medal after a jump off

Staffordshire's Lewis, 28, became the first Englishman to win a Commonwealth gold in the pole vault when he cleared 5.55m to secure the title.

Conrad WILLIAMS, Matthew HUDSON-SMITH, Michael BINGHAM and Daniel AWDE [Gold], [Men's 4 x 400m relay]

A tremendous anchor leg by Matthew Hudson-Smith saw England win the 4 x 400m relay, beating the Bahamas into second place.

Bethy WOODWARD [Silver], [Women's long jump T37/38]

Adam GEMILI [Silver], [Men's 100m]

Laura SAMUEL [Silver], [Women's triple jump]

Will SHARMAN [Silver], [Men's 110m hurdles]

Ashley BRYANT [Silver], [Men's decathlon]

Laura WEIGHTMAN [Silver], [Women's 1500m]

Nick MILLER [Silver], [Men's Hammer]

Jazmin SAWYERS [Silver], [Women's long jump]

Jodie WILLIAMS [Silver], [Women's 200m]

Isobel POOLEY [Silver], [Women's high jump]

Luke CUTTS [Silver], [Men's pole vault]

Tiffany PORTER [Silver], [Women's 100m hurdles]

Adam GEMILI, Harry AIKINES-ARYEETEY, Richard KILTY and Danny TALBOT [Silver], [Men's 4 x 100m relay]

Sophie HITCHON [Bronze], [Women's hammer throw]

Jess TAYLOR [Bronze], [Women's heptathlon]

Jade JONES [Bronze], [Women's T54 1500m]

Bianca WILLIAMS [Bronze], [Women's 200m]

Jade LALLY [Bronze], [Women's discus]

Jo PAVEY [Bronze], [Women's 5000m]

Shana COX, Kelly MASSEY, Christine OHURUOGU and Anyika ONUORA [Bronze], [Women's 4 x 400m relay]

Asha PHILIP, Bianca WILLIAMS, Jodie WILLIAMS and Ashleigh NELSON [Bronze]. [Women's 4 x 100m relay]

Sally SCOTT [Bronze], [Women's pole vault]

BADMINTON

Chris ADCOCK and Gaby ADCOCK [Gold], [Mixed doubles]

The husband and wife team of the Adcocks come out on top in an all-English final with a 2-0 win over Chris Langridge and Heather Olver.

Chris LANGRIDGE and Heather OLVER [Silver], [Mixed doubles]

Chris ADCOCK, Gabby ADCOCK, Rajiv OUSEPH, Andrew ELLIS, Sarah WALKER, Chris LANGRIDGE, Peter MILLS, Heather OLVER, Kate ROBERTSHAW, Lauren SMITH [Silver], [Mixed Team]

Chris LANGRIDGE and Peter MILLS [Bronze], [Men's doubles]

Gabby ADCOCK and Lauren SMITH [Bronze], [Women's doubles]

BOXING

Nicola ADAMS [Gold], [Women's flyweight 51kg]

Leeds-born Nicola Adams added Commonwealth gold to her Olympic title from London 2012 by beating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in a split decision.

Savannah MARSHALL [Gold], [Women's middleweight 75kg]

Marshall won England's second women's boxing gold medal with a split decision victory over Canadian Ariane Fortin in the women's middleweight final.

Scott FITZGERALD [Gold], [Men's welterweight 69kg]

Preston's Fitzgerald, 22, floored India's Mandeep Jangra three times en-route to a unanimous decision victory.

Antony FOWLER [Gold], [Men's middleweight 75kg]

Liverpool's Fowler coasted to victory over India's Vijender Singh, winning via a unanimous decision.

Joe JOYCE [Gold], [Men's super heavyweight 91+kg]

Londoner Joyce drove Australian opponent Joe Goodall back from the opening bell and won by a wide points margin.

Qais ASHFAQ [Silver], [Men's bantamweight 56kg]

Sam MAXWELL [Bronze], [Men's light welterweight 64kg]

CYCLING

Sophie THORNHILL & Helen SCOTT [Gold], [Women's B2 tandem sprint]

Thornhill and Scott will be going for a second gold in Sunday's kilo event

Thornhill and pilot Scott won the first Para-sport gold of the 2014 Commonwealth Games by beating Scotland's Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston 2-0 in the best-of-three tandem sprint final.

Joanna ROWSELL [Gold], [Women's 3000m individual pursuit]

Rowsell, who won Olympic gold in the women's team pursuit, added Commonwealth gold to her repertoire after finishing 3.835 seconds ahead of Australia's Annette Edmondson in the 3,000m individual pursuit final.

Sophie THORNHILL & Helen SCOTT [Gold], [Women's B2 1000m tandem time-trial]

Thornhill and Scott won their second gold of the Games, setting a new Games record of 1:08.177 to win the Para-sport 1000m tandem time-trial for blind and visually impaired athletes.

Laura TROTT [Gold], [Women's points race]

Essex's double Olympic champion Trott, 22, was tied on 37 points with Wales' Elinor Barker but was awarded the gold after placing the higher of the two in the final sprint.

Alex DOWSETT [Gold] [Men's time trial]

Dowsett, 25, came back from 5.92 seconds down on Australia's Rohan Dennis after the middle section of the 38.4km course to win by 9.30 with a time of 47:41.78.

Lizzie ARMITSTEAD [Gold], [Women's road race]

Otley's Armitstead can finally call herself a gold medallist, after finishing as runner-up at Delhi 2010 and London 2012, and is brilliantly supported by Norwich's Emma Pooley, who takes silver in her final competitive race.

Steven BURKE, Ed CLANCY, Andy TENNANT, Sir Bradley WIGGINS [Silver], [Men's 4000m team pursuit]

Kian EMADI, Philip HINDES, Jason KENNY [Silver], [Men's team sprint]

Jason KENNY [Silver], [Men's sprint]

Emma POOLEY [Silver] [Women's 30km time trial]

Emma POOLEY [Silver], [Women's road race]

Jess VARNISH [Bronze], [Women's 500m time trial]

Jess VARNISH [Bronze], [Women's sprint]

Scott THWAITES [Bronze], [Men's road race]

DIVING

Jack LAUGHER [Gold], [Men's 1m springboard]

Laugher, 19, picked up England's second diving medal, after Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow won silver in the women's synchronised 10m platform

Harrogate's Laugher, 19, produced a dominant display to win the gold medal with a score of 449.90, beating Australians Matt Mitcham and Grant Nel into silver and bronze.

Alicia BLAGG and Rebecca GALLANTREE [Gold], [Women's synchronised 3m platform]

Blagg and Gallantree produced a special final dive to win the women's synchronised 3m platform. After not leading in the previous four rounds, they scored 72.54 in round five for a winning score of 300.24.

Jack LAUGHER and Chris MEARS [Gold] [Men's synchronised 3m springboard]

Laugher won his second gold of the Glasgow Games, this time alongside Chris Mears in the synchronised 3m springboard with a score of 431.94 enough to beat second-placed Australians Grant Nel and Matthew Mitcham.

Tom DALEY [Gold], [Men's 10m platform]

Daley, 20, comfortably claimed Commonwealth Games gold in the men's 10m platform, finishing with a score of 516.55 to retain the title he won at Delhi in 2010.

Tonia COUCH and Sarah BARROW [Silver], [Women's synchronised 10m platform]

Jack LAUGHER [Silver], [Men's 3m springboard]

Tom DALEY and James DENNY [Silver], [Men's synchronised 10m platform]

Oliver DINGLEY [Bronze], [Men's 3m springboard]

Nick ROBINSON-BAKER and Freddie WOODWARD [Bronze] [Men's synchronised 3m springboard]

Hannah STARLING [Bronze], [Women's 3m springboard]

GYMNASTICS

Sam OLDHAM, Louis SMITH, Kristian THOMAS, Max WHITLOCK, Nile WILSON [Gold], [Men's artistic gymnastics team event]

England's men's gymnastics team claim gold with a final score of 266.804, beating Scotland into second place. However, their joy is tempered by an ankle injury to Sam Oldham, who fell on the vault.

Rebecca DOWNIE, Claudia FRAGAPANE, Ruby HARROLD, Hannah WHELAN and Kelly SIMM [Gold], [Women's artistic gymnastics team event]

England's women's gymnastics team amass a total of 167.555 to see off the challenge of Australia and clinch gold at the Hydro, with Wales claiming bronze.

Max WHITLOCK [Gold], [Men's all-around final]

The 21-year-old Whitlock, from Hemel Hempstead, led from start to finish in the men's all-around final to win gold with a score of 90.631. England team-mate Nile Wilson claimed the bronze medal.

Claudia FRAGAPANE [Gold], [Women's individual all-round final]

Bristol 16-year-old Fragapane totalled 56.132 to win gold and head an England 1-2-3, with Ruby Harrold (55.232) claiming silver and Hannah Whelan (54.699) bronze.

Max WHITLOCK [Gold], [Men's floor]

Whitlock won his third gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with a winning score of 15.533 at the Hydro, while compatriot Kristian Thomas finished eighth.

Claudia FRAGAPANE [Gold], [Women's vault final]

Fragapane secured her third gold medal in as many days, adding the vault to her team and individual all-round titles. She averaged 14.633 in the final to beat Canada's Elisabeth Black to the top step of the podium.

Claudia FRAGAPANE [Gold], [Women's floor final]

The teenager won her fourth gold medal of Glasgow 2014 with a score of 14.541 comfortably enough to add the floor to her team, all-around and vault titles.

Nile WILSON [Gold], [Men's horizontal bar]

Teenager Wilson, form Leeds, collected his second gold of the Games, and his fourth medal in total, with victory in the horizontal bars, beating team-mate Kristian Thomas into second place.

Rebecca DOWNIE [Gold], [Women's uneven bars final]

Ruby HARROLD [Silver], [Women's individual all-round final]

Max WHITLOCK [Silver], [Men's pommel horse]

Kristian THOMAS [Silver], [Men's gymnastics vault]

Nile WILSON [Silver], [Men's parallel bars]

Kristian THOMAS [Silver], [Men's horizontal bar]

Nile WILSON [Bronze], [Men's all-around final]

Hannah WHELAN [Bronze], [Women's individual all-round final]

Louis SMITH [Bronze], [Men's pommel horse]

Ruby HARROLD [Bronze], [Women's uneven bars final]

Max WHITLOCK [Bronze], [Men's parallel bars]

HOCKEY

Giselle ANSLEY, Sophie BRAY, Alex DANSON, Susie GILBERT, Maddie HINCH, Lily OWSLEY, Sam QUEK, Kate RICHARDSON-WALSH, Zoe SHIPPERLEY, Susannah TOWNSEND, Georgie TWIGG, Laura UNSWORTH, Ellie WATTON, Hollie WEBB, Nicola WHITE, Lucy WOOD [Silver], [Women's hockey]

George PINNER, Dan FOX, Barry MIDDLETON, Ashley JACKSON, Simon MANTELL, Nick CATLIN, Alastair BROGDON, Michael HOARE, Phil ROPER, Adam DIXON, Iain LEWERS, Henry WEIR, Harry MARTIN, David CONDON, Mark GLEGHORNE, Ollie WILLARS [Bronze], [Men's hockey]

JUDO

Ashley McKENZIE [Gold], [Men's -60kg]

McKenzie took a shido penalty victory over India's Navjot Chana

Londoner McKenzie won gold in the men's -60kg judo final by beating India's Navjot Chana after scoring less penalties than his opponent.

Colin OATES [Gold], [Men's -66kg]

Oates, who was brought up in Norfolk, produced an ippon to beat Andreas Krassas, of Cyprus, in the final of the -66kg category and win Commonwealth gold.

Nekoda DAVIS [Gold], [Women's -57kg]

Davis, who is based at British Judo's centre of excellence in Walsall, beat Scot Stephanie Inglis to win the -57kg gold. She scored with a Waza-ari throw and followed it up with a 25 seconds hold-down to complete victory.

Danny WILLIAMS [Gold], [Men's -73kg]

Shrewsbury fighter Williams, 25, only won selection for his first Commonwealth Games because of a late injury to Ben Fletcher and beat New Zealand's Adrian Leat in the -73kg final.

Megan FLETCHER [Gold], [Women's -70kg]

Bath 24-year-old Fletcher, sister of Ben, beat New Zealand's Moira de Villiers by ippon in her final, having eliminated Scottish gold medal hope Sally Conway on Thursday.

Oliver LIVESEY [Gold], [Men's -81kg]

St Helens fighter Livesey, 23, is a former rugby league player who was overlooked for 2012 Olympic selection, and beat compatriot Tom Reed by three penalties to two in the final to win gold.

Kelly EDWARDS [Silver], [Women's -52kg]

Tom REED [Silver], [Men's -81kg]

Gemma GIBBONS [Silver], [Women's -78kg]

Jodie MYERS [Silver], [Women's +78kg]

Katie-Jemima YEATS-BROWN [Bronze], [Women's -63kg]

Faith PITMAN [Bronze], [Women's -63kg]

Gary HALL [Bronze], [Men's -90kg]

LAWN BOWLS

Sophie TOLCHARD, Ellen FALKNER and Sian GORDON [Gold], [Women's triples]

The England women's triples lawn bowls team thrashed Australia in the gold medal match

The trio of Tolchard, Falkner and Gordon thrashed Australia in the final to take gold, winning the first end 5-0 before going on to complete an emphatic 22-4 victory.

Natalie MELMORE [Silver], [Women's singles]

Natalie MELMORE and Jamie-Lea WINCH [Silver], [Women's pairs]

Stuart AIREY, Jamie CHESTNEY, Andrew KNAPPER and John MCGUINNESS [Silver] [Men's fours]

Andrew KNAPPER and Sam TOLCHARD [Bronze], [Men's pairs]

Paul BROWN, David FISHER and Bob LOVE [Bronze] [Men's triples B6/B7/b8]

SHOOTING

David LUCKMAN and Parag PATEL [Gold], [Full Bore Queen's Prize pairs]

Luckman and Patel, both 38, led from start to finish in the two-day event, in which shooters with fire at targets at distances of up to 1,000 yards.

Charlotte KERWOOD [Gold], [Women's double trap]

Charlotte Kerwood (right) won her fourth Commonwealth gold in the women's double trap, with Rachel Parish collecting bronze

Sussex's Kerwood, 27, claimed her fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal with victory in the women's double trap, with her score of 94 beating India's Shreyasi Singh into second place. England's Rachel Parish won bronze.

Steve SCOTT [Gold], [Men's double trap]

Sussex's Scott beat compatriot Matt French, from Oxford, to secure gold. The duo hit 27 out of their 30 targets in the semi-final to go into a three-way shoot-off with India's Asab Mohb to reach the gold-medal match.

David LUCKMAN [Gold], [Full Bore Queen's Prize singles]

England's Luckman, 38, set a new Games record to win his second gold medal of Glasgow 2014 with victory in the full bore Queen's Prize individual event. Pareg Patel, who won gold with Luckman in the pairs on Saturday, claimed the bronze medal.

Dan RIVERS [Gold], [Men's 50m three-position rifle]

Oxfordshire's Rivers dominated the 50m three-position rifle from start to finish, with his combined score of 452.9 a new Games record.

Matt FRENCH [Silver], [Men's double trap]

Aaron HEADING [Silver], [Men's trap]

Dan RIVERS [Bronze], [Men's 10m air rifle]

Michael GAULT [Bronze], [Men's 10m air pistol]

Rory WARLOW [Bronze], [Men's skeet]

Rachel PARISH [Bronze], [Women's double trap]

Ken PARR [Bronze], [Men's 50m prone rifle]

Caroline POVEY [Bronze], [Women's trap]

Kristian CALLAGHAN [Bronze], [Men's 25m rapid fire pistol]

Parag PATEL [Bronze], [Full Bore Queen's Prize singles]

SQUASH

Nick MATTHEW [Gold], [Men's singles]

Matthew (left) and James Willstrop contested the men's singles final, while England team-mate Peter Barker won bronze

World number one Matthew, from Sheffield, earned Commonwealth gold after edging a tight final against fellow Englishman James Willstrop 11-9 8-11 11-5 6-11 11-5.

Peter BARKER and Alison WATERS [Silver], [Mixed doubles]

James WILLSTROP [Silver], [Men's singles]

Laura MASSARO [Silver], [Women's singles]

Laura MASSARO and Jenny DUNCALF [Silver], [Women's doubles]

Adrian GRANT and Nick MATTHEW [Silver], [Men's doubles]

Daryl SELBY and James WILLSTROP [Bronze], [Men's doubles]

Peter BARKER [Bronze], [Men's singles]

Emma BEDDOES and Alison WATERS [Bronze], [Women's doubles]

SWIMMING

Ben PROUD [Gold], [Men's 50m butterfly]

Londoner Proud, who trains in Plymouth, won England's first swimming gold medal of Glasgow 2014, winning the 50m butterfly in a new British and Commonwealth Games record time of 22.93.

Chris WALKER-HEBBORN [Gold], [Men's 100m backstroke]

Walker-Hebborn, 24, held off Australia's Mitch Larkin as he won the 100m backstroke and set a Games record in 53.12 seconds, breaking the record he had set in the heats.

Fran HALSALL [Gold], [Women's 50m freestyle]

Halsall's time of 23.96 seconds was the fastest time in the world this year and also a new Commonwealth Games record.

Fran Halsall produced a shock to take gold in the 50m freestyle on Saturday

Adam PEATY [Gold], [Men's 100m breaststroke]

Staffordshire teenager Peaty defeated a strong field, which included South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh and Scotland's Ross Murdoch, and set a new Commonwealth Games record to claim gold.

Siobhan-Marie O'CONNOR [Gold], [Women's 200m individual medley]

The 19-year-old O'Connor, from Bath, broke the British record to win the women's 200m individual medley and win England's fifth swimming gold medal of the Games. It was also her fifth medal after winning three silvers and a bronze.

Fran HALSALL [Gold], [Women's 50m butterfly]

Southport swimmer Halsall collected her second gold of the Games by winning the women's 50m butterfly in a new Games record of 25.20 seconds.

Ollie HYND [Gold], [Men's SM8 200m individual medley]

Hynd, 19, won England's first Para-swimming gold of Glasgow 2014 after winning the SM8 200m individual medley in a time of 2:22.86 seconds.

Sophie TAYLOR [Gold], [Women's 100m breaststroke]

Sheffield 18-year-old Taylor won gold in the 100m breaststroke, ahead of Australia's Lorna Tonks is second and Jamaica's Alia Atkinson, in a British record time of 1:06:35.

Ben PROUD [Gold], [Men's 50m freestyle]

Londoner Proud collects his second gold of the Games after edging out Australians Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen in the 50m freestyle.

Chris WALKER-HEBBORN, Adam PEATY, Adam BARRETT, Adam BROWN [Gold], [Men's 4x100m medley relay]

The England quartet lead throughout and Adam Brown anchors the team to victory to clinch their country's 10th gold medal in the pool of the Games.

Aimee WILLMOTT [Silver], [Women's 400m individual medley]

Siobhan-Marie O'CONNOR [Silver], [Women's 200m freestyle]

Siobhan-Marie O'CONNOR, Fran HALSALL, Amy SMITH and Rebecca TURNER [Silver], [Women's 4x100m freestyle relay]

Siobhan-Marie O'CONNOR [Silver], [Women's 100m butterfly]

Stephanie SLATER [Silver], [Women's S8 100m freestyle]

Thomas HAMER [Silver], [Men's S14 200m freestyle]

Aimee WILLMOTT [Silver], [Women's 200m butterfly]

Adam PEATY [Silver], [Men's 50m breaststroke]

Lauren QUIGLEY, Sophie TAYLOR, Siobhan-Marie O'CONNOR and Fran HALSALL [Silver], [Women's 4x100m medley relay]

James GUY [Bronze], [Men's 400m freestyle]

Andrew WILLIS [Bronze], [Men's 200m breaststroke]

Liam TANCOCK [Bronze], [Men's 100m backstroke]

Ben PROUD, Adam BROWN, Adam BARRETT and James DISNEY-MAY [Bronze], [Men's 4x100 freestyle relay]

Molly RENSHAW [Bronze], [Women's 200m breaststroke]

Siobhan-Marie O'CONNOR, Amelia MAUGHAN, Ellie FAULKNER and Rebecca TURNER [Bronze], [Women's 4x200m freestyle relay]

Liam TANCOCK [Bronze], [Men's 50m backstroke]

Adam BARRETT [Bronze], [Men's 100m butterfly]

Lauren QUIGLEY [Bronze], [Women's 50m backstroke]

TABLE TENNIS

Paul DRINKHALL and Joanna DRINKHALL [Gold], [Mixed doubles]

Husband and wife team Paul and Joanna Drinkhall beat Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho 3-2 in an all-English final.

Liam PITCHFORD and Tin-Tin HO [Silver], [Mixed doubles]

Liam PITCHFORD, Paul DRINKHALL, Andrew BAGGALEY, Daniel REED, Sam WALKER [Silver], [Men's team]

Kelly SIBLEY and Danny REED [Bronze], [Mixed doubles]

Liam PITCHFORD [Bronze], [Men's singles]

TRIATHLON

Jodie STIMPSON [Gold], [Women's triathlon]

Stimpson, 25, won the first gold medal of the 2014 Commonweath Games with victory in the women's triathlon, pulling away from Canada's Kirsten Sweetland 300m from the line on the final 10km run leg.

Alistair BROWNLEE [Gold], [Men's triathlon]

Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, 26, raced clear of his younger brother Jonny, 24, during the closing stages of the final 10km run leg to add the Commonwealth title to his list of honours, with the rest of the field more than a minute-and-a-half behind.

Alistair BROWNLEE, Jonny BROWNLEE, Vicky HOLLAND and Jodie STIMPSON [Gold], [Triathlon mixed team relay]

Alistair Brownlee anchored England to victory in the triathlon mixed team relay

Following up on his individual gold on Thursday, Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee completed the last of four sprint-triathlon legs to claim team gold for England - the team's first ever mixed triathlon relay medal.

Jonny BROWNLEE [Silver], [Men's triathlon]

Vicky HOLLAND [Bronze], [Women's triathlon]

WEIGHTLIFTING

Zoe SMITH [Gold], [Women's 58kg]

Zoe Smith won bronze in Delhi but secured gold in Glasgow

Smith, 20, trailed Wales bronze medallist Michaela Breeze after lifting 92kg in the snatch, but managed 118kg in the clean and jerk to set a Games record of 210kg.

Natalie BLAKE [Silver], [Para-sport women's lightweight]

Ben WATSON [Bronze], [Men's 105kg]

Ali JAWAD [Bronze], [Para-sport men's lightweight]

WRESTLING

Yana RATTIGAN [Silver], [Women's freestyle 57kg]

Mike GRUNDY [Bronze], [Men's freestyle 74kg]

Chinu CHINU [Bronze], [Men's freestyle 125kg]

Leon RATTIGAN [Bronze], [Men's freestyle 97kg]

Louisa POROGOVSKA [Bronze], [Women's freestyle 55kg]