Glasgow 2014: Scottish interest at-a-glance

Much is expected of Scottish swimmer Michael Jamieson as he goes for gold in his home city of Glasgow

It's Games time in Glasgow and on day one Scots are taking to the pool, the cycling track and the judo mats, aiming to get the host nation off to a winning start.

Michael Jamieson has been one of the faces of Glasgow 2014 in the build-up, and he goes for gold in the 200m Breaststroke.

Hannah Miley and Robbie Renwick are also strong medal hopes in the pool, while Aileen McGlynn and Katie Archibald are determined to pedal their way to glory.

For those seeking more contact from their competitive sports, the return of judo to the Commonwealth Games schedule will be very welcome, and there are home favourites vying for a place on the podium.

Hannah Miley won the 400m individual medley title at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010

Day in a sentence

Scotland's swimmers hope to make waves on the first day of events led by poster boy and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Highlights involving home favourites

Cycling Track

Scotland's recent success in cycling has been celebrated with the construction of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and on the first day of action Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston are aiming for gold in the Parasport Sprint B Tandem.

McGlynn will be determined to prove her quality on the track and reach the podium after having her funding cut in the build-up to the Games. The former Paralympic silver medallist will also hope to medal in the 1km Time Trial on Sunday.

Alieen McGlynn has already shown her class by claiming a Paralympic silver medal

Also on the track for Scotland will be 20-year-old Katie Archibald, who will compete in the 500m Time Trial at her first Commonwealth Games. Archibald has gone from strength to strength in recent times, having just won gold in the Team Pursuit at the 2014 World cycling championships.

Key times

11:46 Parasport Sprint B Tandem qualifying

12:51 Semi-finals 1st race: Best-of-three.

13:27 Semi-finals 2nd race

13:45 Semi-finals 3rd race (if needed)

16:30 Finals 1st race

17:11 Finals 2nd race

17:29 Finals 3rd race (if needed)

16:42 Women's 500m Time Trial

Swimming

Led by London 2012 Olympic silver medallist Jamieson, Scotland's swim team carries hopes of securing an impressive medal haul.

Glasgow's own Jamieson is aiming to break the world record and bag gold in his opening event, the 200m Breaststroke. The 25-year-old is the fastest man in the Commonwealth this year 2014 in the event, but Australia's Christian Sprenger is not far behind.

Miley started her Games career as a 15-year-old in Melbourne in 2006 and is determined to defend her Commonwealth 400m Individual Medley title.

Louise and Kimberley Renicks (right) are looking to throw their way to medals in judo

Another possible star of the pool for Scotland is Caitlin McClatchey. The 28-year-old Edinburgh based swimmer will compete in the 200m Freestyle, hoping to add another title to her collection after taking gold in Melbourne in 2006.

Key times

19:07 - Women's 400m Individual Medley Final

19:35 - Women's 200m Freestyle Final

21:01 - Men's 200m Breaststroke final

Judo

The sport returns to the Games for the first time since Manchester 2002, no doubt much to the delight of the Scots, as they brought home 10 judo medals 12 years ago.

Scotland's 14-strong team of judokas have been working under the guidance of former medallists Graeme Randall and David Somerville.

Sisters Kimberley Renicks and Louise Renicks will compete in the 48kg and 52kg categories respectively, and will hope to win Scotland's first medals in the Judo arena in the SECC precinct. Spurred on by sibling rivalry, 26-year-old Kimberly and 31-year-old Louise will both be competing in their first Games after narrowly missing out on selection for Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

Connie Ramsey is another Scot with a chance of grappling her way on to the podium, and she goes in the 57kg category.

Key times

18:00 - medal contests begin with the women's 48kg bout up second, the 52kg gold medal match sixth and the 57kg contest last

Keep your eye on

The Badminton team event gets underway at the Emirates Arena and fifth seeds Scotland meet Seychelles at 09:00 and Guernsey at 19:00.

Victoria Clow, Rebecca Bee and Lauren Brash are the home hopes in the Gymnastics - Rhythmic at the SSE Hydro Arena, starting at 12:00.

It's an early start for the Lawn Bowlers with plenty of Scottish interest at the Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre, with an 08:45 start.

