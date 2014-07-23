Triathlon: Women's results

RankNameCountryTime
1Jodie Stimpson ENG01:58:56
2Kirsten Sweetland CAN01:59:01
3Vicky Holland ENG01:59:11
4Andrea Hewitt NZ01:59:25
5Emma Jackson AUS01:59:34
6Aileen Reid NI01:59:46
7Emma Moffatt AUS02:01:31
8Flora Duffy BER02:02:18
9Ashleigh Gentle AUS02:03:24
10Nicky SamuelsNZ02:03:52
11Lucy Hall ENG02:05:13
12Kate Mcilroy NZ02:06:20
13Gilian Sanders SA02:11:01
14Kate Roberts SA02:11:45
15Dancia Bonello Spiteri MLT02:21:14
16Fabienne St. Louis MRI02:22:00

Top Stories