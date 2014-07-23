Triathlon: Women's results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Jodie Stimpson
|ENG
|01:58:56
|2
|Kirsten Sweetland
|CAN
|01:59:01
|3
|Vicky Holland
|ENG
|01:59:11
|4
|Andrea Hewitt
|NZ
|01:59:25
|5
|Emma Jackson
|AUS
|01:59:34
|6
|Aileen Reid
|NI
|01:59:46
|7
|Emma Moffatt
|AUS
|02:01:31
|8
|Flora Duffy
|BER
|02:02:18
|9
|Ashleigh Gentle
|AUS
|02:03:24
|10
|Nicky Samuels
|NZ
|02:03:52
|11
|Lucy Hall
|ENG
|02:05:13
|12
|Kate Mcilroy
|NZ
|02:06:20
|13
|Gilian Sanders
|SA
|02:11:01
|14
|Kate Roberts
|SA
|02:11:45
|15
|Dancia Bonello Spiteri
|MLT
|02:21:14
|16
|Fabienne St. Louis
|MRI
|02:22:00