Hockey: Men's results

Gold medal match

Team Score Team Australia 4-0 India

Bronze medal match

Team Score Team New Zealand 3-3 (2-4 PSO) England

PSO = Penalty shootout

Semi-finals

Team Score Team Australia 4 - 1 England New Zealand 2 - 3 India

Classification matches

Rank Country Country 5th/6th place match South Africa 7 - 3 Canada 7th/8th place match Scotland 1 - 2 Malaysia 9th/10th place match Wales 2 - 0 Trinidad & Tobago

Group stage

Group A Rank Team Games Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against +/- Points 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 22 3 19 12 2 India 4 3 0 1 16 9 7 9 3 South Africa 4 2 0 2 9 12 -3 6 4 Scotland 4 1 0 3 6 16 -10 3 5 Wales 4 0 0 4 6 19 -13 0

Team Score Team India 3 - 1 Wales South Africa 2 - 0 Scotland India 6 - 2 Scotland Australia 7 - 1 Wales Australia 6 - 0 South Africa Scotland 4 - 3 Wales India 2 - 4 Australia Wales 1 - 5 South Africa Scotland 0 - 5 Australia India 5 - 2 South Africa

Group B Rank Team Games Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against +/- Points 1 New Zealand 4 4 0 0 19 3 16 12 2 England 4 3 0 1 18 5 13 9 3 Canada 4 1 0 3 5 9 -4 3 4 Malaysia 4 1 0 3 6 18 -12 3 5 Trinidad & Tobago 4 1 0 3 6 19 -13 3

Team Score Team England 6 - 1 Trinidad & Tobago New Zealand 3 - 1 Canada New Zealand 8 - 0 Trinidad & Tobago Malaysia 2 - 0 Canada Canada 3 - 1 Trinidad & Tobago England 8 - 1 Malaysia England 1 - 2 New Zealand Trinidad & Tobago 4 - 2 Malaysia England 3 - 1 Canada New Zealand 6 - 1 Malaysia

