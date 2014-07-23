Glasgow 2014: Manx shooter 'overwhelmed' to carry flag

Media playback is not supported on this device Shooter 'proud' to be Isle of Man flag bearer

Isle of Man shooter Tim Kneale said he will be "overwhelmed" to carry the Manx flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Kneale, who won a bronze medal for the island four years ago in Delhi, will lead out a 45-strong team at Celtic Park.

The 31-year-old said: "It is going to be overwhelming - I will be holding the tears back".

Kneale recently set a world record for his double trap event in Munich.

Team manager Trevor Taubman said: "When Tim was asked to carry the flag he was over the moon.

"He has been to a number of games previously and won a bronze in Delhi last time. We would all like to see him go another stage further in Glasgow."

Kneale added: "It will be very emotional to be representing the Isle of Man in front of such a big crowd and knowing that everyone is watching and cheering us on back home.

"The Isle of man has some fantastic talent and some unbelievable athletes so be given this honour is amazing.

"The Commonwealth Games is the highest level at which a Manx sportsman or woman can represent the island."