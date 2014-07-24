Glasgow 2014: Queen 'photo-bombs' hockey players' selfie

They are arguably the most coveted "photo-bombed selfies" in the whole of the Commonwealth - featuring the Queen.

Two Australian Commonwealth Games hockey players were left stunned when the most famous royal in the world appeared smiling in the background of their picture.

Jayde Taylor (left), 29, posted the first image on Twitter and said: "Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!! #royalty #sheevensmiled #amazing", with the tweet instantly going viral.

That led to a series of other postings on social networks with England's European and Commonwealth 110m hurdles champion Andy Turner, 33, and another Australia hockey player, Anna Flanagan, 22, uploading similar images.

Flanagan tweeted: "What a day!! 4-0 win over Malaysia... And we just met the QUEEN!!! #queenselfie #roovolution."

England's 110m hurdler Andy Turner posted this picture on Twitter of the Queen

