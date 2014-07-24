Glasgow 2014: Gymnasts secure Wales' first Games medal

Nikara Jenkins, Laura Halford and Frankie Jones

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales secured their first medal of the Commonwealth Games with silver in the rhythmic gymnastics team all-around final.

The Welsh team of Frankie Jones, Laura Halford and Nikara Jenkins led for much of the competition but Canada secured gold.

The silver medal means Jones is the most successful Welsh gymnast in Commonwealth Games history.

Jazz Carlin finished sixth in the final of the 200m freestyle.

Carlin clocked a personal best in a race in which Australian Emma McKeon won gold with Siobhan-Marie O'Connor of England securing a silver medal and Australia's Bronte Barratt in third.

Carlin had finished second in her heat earlier in the day and the fourth fastest qualifier, setting a new personal best of 1:57:61.

The 23-year-old, a silver and bronze medallist in Delhi four years ago, also competes in the 400m and 800m freestyle,

Despite a strong start, Rob Holderness was seventh in a 200m breaststroke final won by Scotland's Ross Murdoch, who set a new Games record.

Marco Loughran finished fifth in his 100m backstroke semi-final to qualify for the final with Otto Putland seventh and Xavier Mohammed sixth in his semi-final.

Jemma Lowe finished fifth in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly to secure a place in Friday's final while Alys Thomas finished sixth. Bethan Sloan finished in last place in the women's 50m breaststroke semi-finals.

Tom Laxton was sixth in the 50m butterfly semi-finals but Ieuan Lloyd failed to progress after finishing seventh in his 400m freestyle heat, and although Daniel Jervis won his heat in the same event he failed to qualify for the final.

At the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome, para-cycling medal hopes Rhiannon Henry and Rachel James failed to qualify for the sprint tandem semi-finals, finishing fourth in their heat.

And there was disappointment for Wales' women's hockey team who lost 2-0 to England in an opening group match which was watched by the Queen at the National Hockey Centre.

The netball team also lost their opening game, defeated 63-26 by Australia.

Judoka Brandon Dodge lost his -60kg quarter-final against Navjot Chana of India having beaten Christos Trikomitis in the previous round while the hopes of Jade Lewis and Kirsty Powell were also ended.

But team-mate Jamie MacDonald was given a walkover win when Sierra Leone's Leslie Smith did not appear for the start of their -66kg round of 32 contest. MacDonald was later beaten by South Africa's Siyabulela Mabulu in the last 16.

Deon Saffrey advanced to the round of 32 in squash following a 3-0 win over Malta's Kimberley Borg Cauchi but was later beaten by India's Joshana Chinappa

Tesni Evans is through to the quarter-finals with victory over Trinidad & Tobago's Kerrie Sample while in the men's round of 64 there were victories for Peter Creed and Joel Makin however Scott Fitzgerald lost 3-0 to Malta's Bradley Hindle.

Paul Taylor, Marc Wyatt and Jonathan Tomlinson won in the men's triples with victory over Niue Island but the women's fours lost their opening game.

Caroline Taylor beat Matimba Like in her opening match of the women's singles.