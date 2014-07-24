Glasgow 2014: NI's Aileen Reid sixth in triathlon

Aileen Reid was sixth in the triathlon at the Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July to 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Aileen Reid's hopes of winning Northern Ireland's first medal at the Commonwealth Games were dashed as she finished sixth in Thursday's triathlon.

The Londonderry woman was 50 seconds behind England's Jodie Stimpson who won the first gold medal of Glasgow 2014 with a time of 1:58.56.

Reid, 32, was fourth after the swim and sixth after the 40k cycle in Strathclyde Country Park.

Media playback is not supported on this device Aileen Reid was sixth in the women's triathlon

However, she lost touch with the pacesetters during the 10k run.

Birmingham's Stimpson, 25, won from runner-up Kirsten Sweetland of Canada, with England's Vicky Holland claiming the bronze medal.

"It was tough, you could tell the girls were running tactically and that suited me as I could stay in the group comfortably," said Reid.

"I gave it everything - I left everything out there.

"I was in a good position at the start of the run and I did everything I could tactically.

"I am pleased, you cannot turn your nose up at sixth place in a world-class field. I have been improving all year after a slow start and Rio in 2016 is the bigger picture."