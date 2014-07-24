Glasgow 2014: Renicks sisters claim golden double for Scotland

Sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks won Scotland's first gold medals of the Commonwealth Games with thrilling judo victories before a raucous home crowd.

Kimberley, 26, secured her country's first gold, beating India's Sushila Likmabam courtesy of an ippon in the -48kg weight category.

The Lanarkshire native's crowning move sparked jubilant scenes at the Scottish Exhibition & Conference Centre (SECC).

Louise, 31, then overcame England's Kelly Edwards in a nervy -52kg final.

With only three seconds remaining, the British number one's opponent was disqualified for collecting four penalties.

Both judokas were cautioned during the bout for various infringements with Edwards's decisive fourth penalty coming for a shido, a light penalty awarded for a minor violation.

Louise Renicks was pushed right to the wire before joining her sister as a Commonwealth champion

Kimberley, unable to watch her sister's final live because she had go through anti-doping procedures, admitted it was tough watching Louise's tense victory on television.

"I was screaming at the TV," she told BBC Sport. "I ran down to see her and the first time I saw her, someone's trying to take a photo of us.

"I saw the medal ceremony. I saw her getting the crowd involved. She's taken the showboating from me - and people say I'm the poser."

Earlier, Kimberley, a Pan American Open bronze medallist, showed little emotion as she walked into a wall of sound on entering the arena, her composure belying her inexperience at this level.

But after quickly seeing off her rival she couldn't hide her feelings, smiling broadly as she left the mat to a standing ovation and the crowd's din ringing in her ears.

"I am so happy - I wanted to see the team off to a great start," she told the BBC afterwards.

"The crowd just make you believe that you can do it."

The younger Renicks' smile was still a fixture when she reappeared for the medal ceremony.

She was led back into the arena by a bagpiper to receive her gold medal, her first on the international stage, before sparking a passionate rendition of the national anthem.

Despite appearances, Kimberley admitted she had to fight back the tears after her win.

"Everyone said to me, there was a waver there of the lip but I held it in," she added, laughing.

"I was half crying when I came off the mat as well. I was so emotional I didn't know what to do. It's the best medal I've got."

Louise added: "I couldn't stop smiling. I thought I was going to cry a bit more but I was just smiling."

Kimberley and Louise Renicks won gold just over an hour apart in Glasgow

Kimberley secured host country Scotland's first gold of the Games

Kimberley (left) beat India's Sushila Likmabam with an ippon in the -48kg category