Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Renicks sisters make judo finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scottish sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks are through to their respective judo finals at the Commonwealth Games.
Kimberly, 26, will go for gold in the -48kg category, while Louise, 31, fights at -52kg.
Stephanie Inglis from Inverness also made it through to the final in the -57kg division.
Compatriots Connie Ramsay, John Buchanan and James Millar will compete in bronze medal contests later on Thursday at Glasgow's SECC.