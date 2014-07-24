Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Renicks sisters make judo finals

Scottish sisters Kimberley and Louise Renicks are through to their respective judo finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Kimberly, 26, will go for gold in the -48kg category, while Louise, 31, fights at -52kg.

Stephanie Inglis from Inverness also made it through to the final in the -57kg division.

Compatriots Connie Ramsay, John Buchanan and James Millar will compete in bronze medal contests later on Thursday at Glasgow's SECC.