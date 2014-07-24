Glasgow 2014: India dominate weightlifting medals

From the section

India have won their first medals of Glasgow 2014, taking two golds, a silver and a bronze in the weightlifting on Thursday.

Sanjita Khumukcham, 20, beat team-mate Mirabai Chanu Saikhom, 19, by 3kg to take gold in the women's 48kg event.

In the men's 56kg event, Sukhen Dey claimed gold with compatriot Ganesh Mali winning bronze.

England's Jo Calvino, 33, from Croydon, had to settle for fifth place in the women's 48kg.

It is the fourth time she has finished in the top six at a Games without winning a medal.

Khumukcham's winning 173kg total was comprised of a 77kg snatch lift and 96kg clean and jerk.

Nigeria's Nkecki Opara, 18, won the bronze medal.

Dey, 25, lifted a total weight of 248kg, which included a 139kg clean and jerk and a 109kg snatch, to beat 20-year-old, silver-medal winner Zulhelmi Md Pisol of Malaysia by 3kg.