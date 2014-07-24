Glasgow 2014: Jersey's Sarah Taylor loses to world number four

Sarah Taylor (right) will now team up with husband Nick in the mixed doubles

Jersey's Sarah Taylor says she enjoyed every minute of her Commonwealth Games second-round defeat by New Zealand's world number four Joelle King.

Taylor, 40, lost 2-11, 3-11, 2-11 in her second match in the singles, having beaten Kenya's Violet Luchendo 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 in her first match.

"That was absolutely wicked," she said.

"I enjoyed every minute, I was smiling on there. I felt like I had to pinch myself that I was actually on court with the world number four."

And Taylor said that there was little comparison between herself and her professional opponent.

"I felt I did myself proud so that was good," she told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But these girls are phenomenal athletes, she's like superhuman.

"This is what the Commonwealth Games is all about, especially for someone like me."

Meanwhile, her husband Nick reached the last 32 but lost to Scottish champion Greg Lobban 12-10, 11-9 11-8 on Thursday night.

He had won his first game 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 against Othniel Bailey from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jersey's other player, Scott Gautier, is also out after losing to Scotland's Kevin Moran.

The 26-year-old went down in straight sets 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.

"It was very tough, full-time players are difficult to play against," Gautier told BBC Radio Jersey after his defeat.

"For someone from Jersey it's a difficult task, but it was good and I enjoyed it.

"It was a very good experience and hopefully I get to go to another Commonwealth Games as well."