Glasgow 2014: England's women beat Wales 2-0 in hockey opener

England's women overcome stubborn resistance to beat Wales 2-0 in their opening hockey match of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Alex Danson gave England the lead from the edge of the circle just before the half-hour mark.

Nicola White sealed victory seven minutes from time with a sliding finish from a penalty corner.

The England men's team also made a winning start, defeating Trinidad and Tobago 6-1.

Barry Middleton, Phil Roper, Ashley Jackson, Nick Catlin, Mark Gleghorne and Iain Lewers were all on target.

Among the crowd watching the England women's match at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre were the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The win was a boost for England after they finished bottom of their six-nation group at the recent World Cup in the Netherlands with only a solitary victory.

England captain Kate Richardson-Walsh said: "Coming on the back of a disappointing World Cup, we just want to build some momentum and we know how important winning your first game is.

"Second half, we did play some better stuff and if we can build on that I think we can be right in it."