Glasgow 2014: Guernsey knocked out of badminton team event

Elena Johnson has competed at the previous three Commonwealth Games for Guernsey

Guernsey have been knocked out of the badminton team event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after 5-0 losses to New Zealand and Scotland.

The Sarnians failed to win a single game in any of their 10 matches as they were outclassed by their much more experienced opponents.

Guernsey's team of Elena Johnson, Gayle Lloyd, Danny Penney and Stuart Hardy have one more match left.

They meet the Seychelles on Friday, who also lost their opening two matches.

"The opponents were a higher class than we have ever played before," Penney told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It was a pleasure to go out there in this kind of atmosphere, and playing in front of this type of audience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."