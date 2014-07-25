Weightlifting: Women's 53kg results
Final: Group A
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Snatch
|Clean & Jerk
|Total
|1
|Dika Toua
|Png
|82
|111 GR
|193
|2
|Santoshi Matsa
|Ind
|83
|105
|188
|3
|Swati Singh
|Ind
|83
|100
|183
|4
|Erika Ropati-Frost
|Aus
|76
|99
|175
|5
|Phillipa Hale
|NZ
|79
|95
|174
|6
|Socheata Be
|Aus
|77
|96
|173
|7
|Azizah Fadzil
|Mas
|77
|95
|172
|8
|Jessica Ruel
|Can
|76
|91
|167
|9
|Frenceay Titus
|Mas
|70
|90
|160
|10
|Ruth Baffoe
|Gha
|71
|82
|153
|11
|Jessica Edge
|Mlt
|64
|81
|145
|Chika Amalaha
|Ngr
|85
|111
|DSQ
GR= Games Record
Chika Amalaha was provisionally suspended following a failed Drugs test, Full details here.