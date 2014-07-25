Weightlifting: Women's 53kg results

From the section

Final: Group A

Rank Name Country Snatch Clean & Jerk Total 1 Dika Toua Png 82 111 GR 193 2 Santoshi Matsa Ind 83 105 188 3 Swati Singh Ind 83 100 183 4 Erika Ropati-Frost Aus 76 99 175 5 Phillipa Hale NZ 79 95 174 6 Socheata Be Aus 77 96 173 7 Azizah Fadzil Mas 77 95 172 8 Jessica Ruel Can 76 91 167 9 Frenceay Titus Mas 70 90 160 10 Ruth Baffoe Gha 71 82 153 11 Jessica Edge Mlt 64 81 145 Chika Amalaha Ngr 85 111 DSQ

GR= Games Record

Chika Amalaha was provisionally suspended following a failed Drugs test, Full details here.