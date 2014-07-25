Weightlifting: Women's 53kg results

Final: Group A

RankNameCountrySnatchClean & JerkTotal
1Dika TouaPng82111 GR193
2Santoshi MatsaInd83105188
3Swati SinghInd83100183
4Erika Ropati-FrostAus7699175
5Phillipa HaleNZ7995174
6Socheata BeAus7796173
7Azizah FadzilMas7795172
8Jessica RuelCan7691167
9Frenceay TitusMas7090160
10Ruth BaffoeGha7182153
11Jessica EdgeMlt6481145
Chika AmalahaNgr85 111DSQ

GR= Games Record

Chika Amalaha was provisionally suspended following a failed Drugs test, Full details here.

