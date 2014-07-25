Judo: Women's -63kg results

From the section

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Sarah Clark Sco bt Helene Wezeu Dombeu Cmr

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Katie Jemima Yeats-Brown Eng bt Beatrice Valois Fortier Can Faith Pitman Eng bt Katharina Haecker Aus

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Sarah Clark Sco bt Katharina Haecker Aus Helene Wezeu Dombeu Cam bt Beatrice Valois Fortie Can

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Faith Pitman Eng bt Marcon Bezzina Mal Katie Yeats-Brown Eng bt Garima Choudhary Ind

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Katharina Haecker Aus bt Katie Yeats-Brown Eng Sarah Clark Sco bt Garima Choudhary Ind Beatrice Valois Fortier Can bt Faith Pitman Eng Helene Wezeu Dombeu Cam bt Marcon Bezzina Mal

Round of 16

Name County Name Country Katie Yeats-Brown Eng bt Szandra Szogedi Gha Garima Choudhary Ind bt Bibiene Fopa Cam Beatrice Valois Fortier Can bt Kirsty Kee NI

Click here for detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website