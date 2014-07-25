Judo: Women's -63kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sarah Clark
|Sco
|bt
|Helene Wezeu Dombeu
|Cmr
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Katie Jemima Yeats-Brown
|Eng
|bt
|Beatrice Valois Fortier
|Can
|Faith Pitman
|Eng
|bt
|Katharina Haecker
|Aus
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sarah Clark
|Sco
|bt
|Katharina Haecker
|Aus
|Helene Wezeu Dombeu
|Cam
|bt
|Beatrice Valois Fortie
|Can
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Faith Pitman
|Eng
|bt
|Marcon Bezzina
|Mal
|Katie Yeats-Brown
|Eng
|bt
|Garima Choudhary
|Ind
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Katharina Haecker
|Aus
|bt
|Katie Yeats-Brown
|Eng
|Sarah Clark
|Sco
|bt
|Garima Choudhary
|Ind
|Beatrice Valois Fortier
|Can
|bt
|Faith Pitman
|Eng
|Helene Wezeu Dombeu
|Cam
|bt
|Marcon Bezzina
|Mal
Round of 16
|Name
|County
|Name
|Country
|Katie Yeats-Brown
|Eng
|bt
|Szandra Szogedi
|Gha
|Garima Choudhary
|Ind
|bt
|Bibiene Fopa
|Cam
|Beatrice Valois Fortier
|Can
|bt
|Kirsty Kee
|NI
Click here for detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website