Judo: Women's -70kg results

Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Megan Fletcher
|Eng
|bt
|Moira de Villiers
|NZ
Bronze medal matches
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Alix Renaud-Roy
|Can
|bt
|Cathrine Arscott
|Aus
|Sally Conway
|Sco
|bt
|Sunibala Huidrom
|Ind
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Megan Fletcher
|Eng
|bt
|Sally Conway
|Sco
|Moira de Villiers
|NZ
|bt
|Catherine Arscott
|Aus
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sunibala Huidrom
|Ind
|bt
|Monika Burgess
|Can
|Alix Renaud-Roy
|Can
|bt
|Sara Collins
|Aus
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Sally Conway
|Sco
|bt
|Sara Collins
|Aus
|Megan Fletcher
|Eng
|bt
|Alix Renaud-Roy
|Can
|Moira de Villiers
|NZ
|bt
|Monika Burgess
|Can
|Catherine Arscott
|Aus
|bt
|Sunibala Huidrom
|Ind
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Alix Renaud-Roy
|Can
|bt
|Fabiola Ndanga Nana
|Cam
|Sunibala Huidrom
|Ind
|bt
|Memory Zikhale
|Bots
Click here for detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website