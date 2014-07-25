Judo: Women's -70kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Megan FletcherEngbtMoira de VilliersNZ

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Alix Renaud-RoyCanbtCathrine ArscottAus
Sally ConwayScobtSunibala HuidromInd

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Megan FletcherEngbtSally ConwaySco
Moira de VilliersNZbtCatherine ArscottAus

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Sunibala HuidromIndbtMonika BurgessCan
Alix Renaud-RoyCanbtSara CollinsAus

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Sally ConwayScobtSara CollinsAus
Megan FletcherEngbtAlix Renaud-RoyCan
Moira de VilliersNZbtMonika Burgess Can
Catherine ArscottAusbtSunibala HuidromInd

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountry
Alix Renaud-RoyCanbtFabiola Ndanga NanaCam
Sunibala HuidromIndbtMemory ZikhaleBots

