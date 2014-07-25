Judo: Women's -70kg results

From the section

Gold medal match

Name Country Name Country Megan Fletcher Eng bt Moira de Villiers NZ

Bronze medal matches

Name Country Name Country Alix Renaud-Roy Can bt Cathrine Arscott Aus Sally Conway Sco bt Sunibala Huidrom Ind

Semi-finals

Name Country Name Country Megan Fletcher Eng bt Sally Conway Sco Moira de Villiers NZ bt Catherine Arscott Aus

Repechage

Name Country Name Country Sunibala Huidrom Ind bt Monika Burgess Can Alix Renaud-Roy Can bt Sara Collins Aus

Quarter-finals

Name Country Name Country Sally Conway Sco bt Sara Collins Aus Megan Fletcher Eng bt Alix Renaud-Roy Can Moira de Villiers NZ bt Monika Burgess Can Catherine Arscott Aus bt Sunibala Huidrom Ind

Round of 16

Name Country Name Country Alix Renaud-Roy Can bt Fabiola Ndanga Nana Cam Sunibala Huidrom Ind bt Memory Zikhale Bots

Click here for detailed results from the official Glasgow 2014 website