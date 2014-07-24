Boxing: Men's bantam (56kg) results

Final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Michael ConlanNIbtQais AshfaqEngWP 3:0

Semi-final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Michael ConlanNIbtSean McGoldrickWalWP 3:0
Qais AshfaqEngbtBenson NjangiruKenWP 3:0

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Michael ConlanNIbtBashir Nasir UgaWP 3:0
Sean McGoldrickWalbtAyabonga SonjicaSAWP 2:1
Qais AshfaqEngbtJoe HamScoWP 3:0
Benson NjangiruKenbtTafari EbanksCayWP 3:0

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Bashir Nasir UgabtEmiliani Patrick PolinoTanWP 2:1
Michael ConlanNIbtShiva ThapaIndWP 3:0
Ayabonga SonjicaSAbtManju WanniarachchiSriWP 3:0
Sean McGoldrickWalbtJackson WoodsAusWP 2:1
Joe HamScobtNadir NadirPknWP 3:0
Qais AshfaqEngbtNeo Thamahane LesWP 3:0
Tafari EbanksCaybtHenry UmingsPNGTKO-I R2 0:33
Benson NjangiruKenbtSikiru OjoNgrWP 3:0

Round of 32

NameCountry Name CountryResult
Michael Conlan NibtMathew Martin NruWP 3:0
Benson Gicharu NjangiruKenbtImran Khan GuyWP 3:0
DQDisqualificationWPWin on points
TKOTechnical KnockoutKOKnock Out
TKO-ITechnical Knockout InjuryWOWalkover
NCNo Contest

