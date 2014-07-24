Boxing: Men's bantam (56kg) results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michael Conlan
|NI
|bt
|Qais Ashfaq
|Eng
|WP 3:0
Semi-final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michael Conlan
|NI
|bt
|Sean McGoldrick
|Wal
|WP 3:0
|Qais Ashfaq
|Eng
|bt
|Benson Njangiru
|Ken
|WP 3:0
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michael Conlan
|NI
|bt
|Bashir Nasir
|Uga
|WP 3:0
|Sean McGoldrick
|Wal
|bt
|Ayabonga Sonjica
|SA
|WP 2:1
|Qais Ashfaq
|Eng
|bt
|Joe Ham
|Sco
|WP 3:0
|Benson Njangiru
|Ken
|bt
|Tafari Ebanks
|Cay
|WP 3:0
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Bashir Nasir
|Uga
|bt
|Emiliani Patrick Polino
|Tan
|WP 2:1
|Michael Conlan
|NI
|bt
|Shiva Thapa
|Ind
|WP 3:0
|Ayabonga Sonjica
|SA
|bt
|Manju Wanniarachchi
|Sri
|WP 3:0
|Sean McGoldrick
|Wal
|bt
|Jackson Woods
|Aus
|WP 2:1
|Joe Ham
|Sco
|bt
|Nadir Nadir
|Pkn
|WP 3:0
|Qais Ashfaq
|Eng
|bt
|Neo Thamahane
|Les
|WP 3:0
|Tafari Ebanks
|Cay
|bt
|Henry Umings
|PNG
|TKO-I R2 0:33
|Benson Njangiru
|Ken
|bt
|Sikiru Ojo
|Ngr
|WP 3:0
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Michael Conlan
|Ni
|bt
|Mathew Martin
|Nru
|WP 3:0
|Benson Gicharu Njangiru
|Ken
|bt
|Imran Khan
|Guy
|WP 3:0
|DQ
|Disqualification
|WP
|Win on points
|TKO
|Technical Knockout
|KO
|Knock Out
|TKO-I
|Technical Knockout Injury
|WO
|Walkover
|NC
|No Contest