Boxing: Men's super-heavy (+91kg) results

Final

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Joseph JoyceEngbtJoseph GoodallAusWP 3:0

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Joseph JoyceEngbtMike SekabembeUgaWO
Joseph GoodallAusbtEfe Ajagba NgrWP 3:0

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Mike SekabembeUgabtHaruna OsumanuGhaWP 3:0
Joseph JoyceEngbtRoss HendersonScoTKO R3 2:56
Efe Ajagba NgrbtPaul Schafer SATKO-I R2 2:06
Joseph GoodallAusbtKieshno MajorBahWP 3:0

Round of 16

NameCountryNameCountryResult
Mike SekabembeUgabtAnderson EmmanuelBarWP 2:1
Ross HendersonScobtParveen Kumar PIndWP 3:0
Joseph JoyceEngbtKeddy AgnesSeyWP 3:0
Efe AjagbaNgrbtUaine FaTgaWP 3:0
Paul SchaferSAbtPaddy Junior LeuiiSamWP 3:0
Joseph GoodallAusbtPatrick MailataNZWP 3:0
DQDisqualificationWPWin on points
TKOTechnical KnockoutKOKnock Out
TKO-ITechnical Knockout InjuryWOWalkover
NCNo Contest

