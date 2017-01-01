Boxing: Men's super-heavy (+91kg) results
Final
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Joseph Joyce
|Eng
|bt
|Joseph Goodall
|Aus
|WP 3:0
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Joseph Joyce
|Eng
|bt
|Mike Sekabembe
|Uga
|WO
|Joseph Goodall
|Aus
|bt
|Efe Ajagba
|Ngr
|WP 3:0
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Mike Sekabembe
|Uga
|bt
|Haruna Osumanu
|Gha
|WP 3:0
|Joseph Joyce
|Eng
|bt
|Ross Henderson
|Sco
|TKO R3 2:56
|Efe Ajagba
|Ngr
|bt
|Paul Schafer
|SA
|TKO-I R2 2:06
|Joseph Goodall
|Aus
|bt
|Kieshno Major
|Bah
|WP 3:0
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Mike Sekabembe
|Uga
|bt
|Anderson Emmanuel
|Bar
|WP 2:1
|Ross Henderson
|Sco
|bt
|Parveen Kumar P
|Ind
|WP 3:0
|Joseph Joyce
|Eng
|bt
|Keddy Agnes
|Sey
|WP 3:0
|Efe Ajagba
|Ngr
|bt
|Uaine Fa
|Tga
|WP 3:0
|Paul Schafer
|SA
|bt
|Paddy Junior Leuii
|Sam
|WP 3:0
|Joseph Goodall
|Aus
|bt
|Patrick Mailata
|NZ
|WP 3:0
|DQ
|Disqualification
|WP
|Win on points
|TKO
|Technical Knockout
|KO
|Knock Out
|TKO-I
|Technical Knockout Injury
|WO
|Walkover
|NC
|No Contest