Glasgow 2014: Wales beaten by world champions Australia

World champions Australia began their netball campaign with an impressive 63-36 victory over Wales in Group B at the SECC Precinct in Glasgow.

Australia were pushed early as Wales kept pace in the opening quarter to trail by just 10-9 at the first break.

But the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games gold medallists surged ahead to open up a 32-17 lead at half-time and continued to dominate from then on.

Wales face England in their next group match on Friday at 11:30 BST.

Northern Ireland were beaten 71-50 by Malawi in their first ever netball match in Group A at a Commonwealth Games.

The African side, who are ranked fifth in the world, led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, but took control against their world ranked 12 opponents in the second, outscoring them 21-8.