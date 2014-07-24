Glasgow 2014: Guernsey's Chris Simpson eases into squash last 16

Simpson carried the Guernsey flag at the Glasgow 2014 opening ceremony

Guernsey squash player Chris Simpson has eased into the last 16 of the men's singles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old beat Colin Ramasra of Trinidad and Tobago 11-2, 11-4, 11-1 to equal his best showing at a Commonwealth Games in four attempts.

Earlier on Thursday he defeated Cayman Islands' Julian Jervis 11-7, 11-4, 11-1 to set up his clash with Ramasra.

Seventh seed Simpson broke into the world top 20 earlier this year.