Glasgow 2014: Welsh day two at Commonwealth Games

Frankie Jones is Wales' most successful gymnast at the Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales have added five further medals on the second day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Rhythmic gymnasts Frankie Jones and Laura Halford added silver and bronze to their day-one team silver in the individual all-around finals.

Elena Allen had to settle for silver in the women's skeet, losing out to Australia's Laura Coles.

Calum Jarvis won Wales' first medal in the pool with bronze in the 200m freestyle final.

Matt Ellis and pilot Ieuan Williams secured bronze in the men's para-sport 1000m time trial B2 tandem.

Boxing's first day of competition saw flyweight Andrew Selby beaten by Reece McFadden of Scotland.

Cyclist Owain Doull lost out to Mark Ryan of New Zealand for bronze in the 4000m individual pursuit.

Doull was the third fastest qualifier behind Australians Jack Bobridge and Alex Edmondson earlier in the day.

Team pursuit World champion Elinor Barker failed to qualify for the women's 3000m individual pursuit.

Barker's Welsh team-mates Ciara Horne and Amy Roberts also failed to qualify for the final.

Coral Kennerley and Mike Bamsey progressed to the finals of the 10m air rifle competitions - Kennerley finished sixth in the women's final while in the men's final Bamsey finished seventh.

Welsh swimmers had another busy day at Tollcross with Jarvis claiming his country's first medal of the Games in the pool with a new Welsh record of 1:46:53.

Jarvis had earlier in the day broken David Davies's Welsh record with a time of 1:47:10 to qualify as third fastest for the 200m freestyle final.

Jemma Lowe finished sixth in the final of the 100m butterfly.

Georgia Davies set a new personal best to qualify for the 100m backstroke final while Rob Holderness was seventh fastest in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals to reach the final as Scotland's Michael Jamieson missed out.

Hannah McCarthy finished eighth in the Women's 50m freestyle semi-finals.

At the Clyde Auditorium, weightlifter Gareth Evans won his preliminary qualifying group in the 62kg category and finished fifth in the final with a personal best of 268kg.

Wee Wern Low of Malaysia beat Tesni Evans in the quarter-finals of the women's squash.

The men's hockey side began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat against India, while in the afternoon the women were thrashed 9-0 by Australia.

The netball team, beaten by Australia in their opening game, suffered a heavy 65-25 defeat to England and are bottom of their group.

Wales' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the badminton team event ended in a 4-1 loss to Canada.

In the table tennis the women's team beat Vanuatu in their final game of the preliminary round to progress while Kenya were beaten in the men's competition.

Team Wales had started the day having been stunned by the news 400m hurdler Rhys Williams is out of the Games after failing a drugs test at the Glasgow Grand Prix on 11 July.

The Wales athletics co-captain says he is "devastated" and denies knowingly taking any banned substance.