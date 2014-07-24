Glasgow 2014: Best Manx female swimming result since 1970
Isle of Man swimmers Laura Kinley and Charlotte Atkinson have become the highest-placed female Manx swimmers at the Commonwealth Games since 1970.
Both teenagers finished sixth in their respective semi-finals in Glasgow.
Kinley, 18, finished sixth in her 50m breaststroke semi-final (32.05 seconds) while Atkinson's result came in the 100m butterfly (1:0.12).
And the Manx team's youngest member, Niamh Robinson, 14, finished just behind Kinley in the 50m breaststroke.
The result made the Lancashire-born schoolgirl the youngest IOM competitor to make a semi-final and the highest-placed junior Manx female athlete ever.
She said: "It was the biggest race of my life. It was amazing and I am thrilled - the crowd were magnificent."
Isle of Man swimming coach Lee Holland said: "They have rewritten the history books. It has been a great start for the Isle of Man."
The Isle of Man's Grant Halsall finished eighth in the semi-final of the men's 100m backstroke in a time of 56.78.
Earlier in the day Guy Davies and Alex Bregazzi both set personal bests but did not qualify in their events.
Bregazzi, who turns 16 this week, said: "It was great to see so many Manx flags it was an incredible atmosphere to swim in."
Halsall added: "It is really rare to represent the Isle of Man at anything. To go out with the three legs on your cap is pretty special and everyone has raised their game today."