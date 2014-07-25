Glasgow 2014: Eoin Fleming misses out on judo bronze

Eoin Fleming was beaten by Jacques van Zyl

Northern Ireland's Eoin Fleming lost out in his Commonwealth Games bronze medal battle with South African Jacques van Zyl in Glasgow on Friday.

Van Zyl took the bronze, winning by ippon after attacking effectively and securing Fleming in a headlock.

Belfast judoka Fleming had earlier lost to England's Danny Williams in the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old earned a crack at bronze by beating James Ganzo of Kenya in a subsequent 73kg repechage bout.

Meanwhile, in the swimming pool, Danielle Hill and Michael Dawson qualified for semi-finals at the Tollcross Centre.

Comber man Dawson, who was fifth in his 100m breaststroke heat in 1:04.37, came eighth in his semi in 1:04.65.

Fourteen-year-old Hill won a swim-off for the last semi-finals qualifying spot in the 100m backstroke before also coming eighth at the semi-final stage in 1:06.17.

Jordan Sloane set a personal best of 1:04.37 in the 200m freestyle with the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team coming ninth in the heats and just missing out on the final.

Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth was eighth in her 50m freestyle heat with Rachel Bethel fifth in her race and Hill failed to qualify despite finishing second in her heat.

Hill set a personal best of 1:05.36 in qualifying for the 100m backstroke semi-final.

Madeline Perry is through to the women's squash singles quarter-finals after beating Australia's Kasey Brown 3-1.

It was a sweet victory for Perry as she overcame the woman who defeated her at the Delhi Games four years ago.

The women's fours bowls team hammered Niue 31-9 in their first group game while the men's triple team made it three wins from three matches with a 22-6 victory over Fiji.

The NI men's table tennis team of Peter Graham, Paul McCreery and Ashley Robinson are into the last 16 following a 3-0 win over Vanuata.

However, the women's team are out after a 3-1 defeat by Sri Lanka.

Caoimhin Thompson was defeated by England's Jan Goziewski in his 73kg judo bout while Kirsty Kee lost out to Beatrice Fortier of Canada in the women's 63kg category.

Northern Ireland's netball team fell to a second defeat, losing 65-34 to Jamaica in Pool A.

James Brown finished fifth in the 1000m B2 Tandem Time Trial.