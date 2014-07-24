Glasgow 2014: Lisa Kearney wins judo bronze medal for NI

From the section

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Competition dates: 24 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Northern Ireland's Lisa Kearney won a bronze medal in the -52kg women's judo category in Glasgow after beating Canadian Audree Francis-Methot.

The Belfast judoka forced a submission from her opponent with 32 seconds of the contest remaining.

Kearney, 25, beat South African number one Sinothanda Mva in her quarter-final but lost to England's Kelly Edwards in the semi-finals as she was outplayed.

Kearney had moved up a weight division since her Olympic outing in London.

She emulates her compatriot Lisa Bradley's medal-winning performance in judo 12 years ago.

The sport was not included in the Games in 2006 and 2010.

Kearney was regarded as a good prospect for a medal after had producing some impressive performances on the World Cup circuit this season.

In her bronze medal contest on Thursday evening, she was awarded one penalty to two for Francis-Methot.