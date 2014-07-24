Glasgow 2014: Jersey's Dan Halksworth 17th in triathlon

Halksworth slipped from third to 17th in the run section of the race

Jersey's Dan Halksworth was pleased with 17th place in the Commonwealth Games triathlon after impressing on the bike section in Glasgow.

The 28-year-old ended the bike stage in third behind and his brother, and silver medallist, Jonathan, before dropping off the pace.

"I was aiming for a top 20; I was 17th so I'm pleased with that," Halksworth told BBC Radio Jersey.

Meanwhile, his Jersey team-mate Tom Perchard was 24th out of 27 finishers.

"They came flying past me on the run but I just had to make sure I ran my race and got into my own rhythm," added Halksworth, who is a professional Ironman racer.

"This is special. I'm a really proud Jersey boy so I'm really happy to be able to represent them.

"It's a shame it's all over after one day but I'm going to go and relax tonight.

"It's completely different to Ironman and I've actually really enjoyed it today but I'll stick with Ironman, it's my distance."