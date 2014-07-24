Glasgow 2014: Jersey badminton team cruise to Mauritius win

Jersey still have to play Northern Ireland and England in the group stage

Jersey's badminton team cruised to a 5-0 win over Mauritius in their opening match of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Mark Constable and Alex Hutchings' 2-1 win in the men's doubles was the only time Jersey's opponents won a game in the one-sided affair in Glasgow.

Elizabeth Cann won her singles match and teamed up with Mariana Agathangelou in the doubles.

Hutchings won his mixed doubles match with Agathangelou, while Constable beat Georges Paul in the men's singles.

Jersey will face a much sterner test on Friday as they take on England before meeting Northern Ireland on Saturday.

"We thought going into the match we had a realistic chance of winning and winning well," Constable told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But to be able to go out there and do it is another thing, there's always a lot of nerves in the first match."