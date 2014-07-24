Glasgow 2014: Scotland open Games by winning four golds

Ross Murdoch capped a stunning first day of Commonwealth Games action for Scotland as the hosts secured four golds in the space of three hours.

The 20-year-old upset home favourite Michael Jamieson to win a thrilling 200m breaststroke final, while Hannah Miley also claimed gold.

Earlier Kimberley Renicks won judo gold, followed by sister Louise.

Scotland, who secured 10 medals in all, sit third in the medals table, with England top on 17, including six golds.

Australia are second with 15 medals, including five golds, while Wales have one silver and Northern Ireland one bronze.

Murdoch's victory in the pool provided a dramatic end to the day as he shattered Glasgow 2014 poster boy Jamieson's hopes of 200m breaststroke gold.

Olympic silver medallist Jamieson told the BBC he was targeting a world record but Murdoch produced a British and Commonwealth record of two minutes 7.30 seconds, powering clear of his team-mate in the final 50m.

"There is no way that just happened," said the 20-year-old, who broke down in tears on the podium.

"In the last 100m the sound was just amazing and it drove me on. It is my grandad's 70th birthday so that is for him."

England's first-day gold medallists included Jodie Stimpson in the triathlon, with Yorkshire's Alistair Brownlee winning the men's event.

Colin Oates, Ashley McKenzie and Nekoda Davis clinched golds in judo, while Sophie Thornhill and her pilot Helen Scott won the first Para-sport gold of Glasgow 2014, but Sir Bradley Wiggins had to settle for silver in the men's team pursuit.

Kimberley Renicks secured the hosts' first gold - with sister Louise joining the party soon after

The Games got off to a bad start for England with the news that double Olympic champion Mo Farah had withdrawn from Glasgow 2014 after failing to fully recover from a recent illness.

"My body is telling me it's not ready to race yet," said Farah, who was due to run in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

But Stimpson quickly lifted English spirits by overcoming sweltering conditions to win the triathlon - the first gold of the games - shortly before 13:00 BST at Strathclyde Country Park.

It was an emotional moment for the West Midlands-born Stimpson, who was overlooked by Great Britain for the London 2012 squad.

"I was coming down the hills and I thought 'this is it'. I couldn't be happier," said Stimpson.

Stimpson's team-mate Vicky Holland finished third, while England also dominated the men's event as Alistair Brownlee added Commonwealth triathlon gold to his Olympic, world and European titles.

Brownlee ran away from a splintered field as younger brother Jonny took silver.

"Now I've done everything I've wanted to do in my career - I don't know what to do now," said Alistair.

Australia, with two golds, one silver and two bronze, enjoyed a triumphant day at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Anna Meares secured a record-equalling fifth Games gold medal in track cycling by riding to victory in the women's 500m time trial, while England's Jess Varnish took bronze.

There was frustration on the track for England's men as Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Andy Tennant and Wiggins had to settle for silver in the 4,000m team pursuit final against Australia.

"It's going to be two years of graft and we can't underestimate how much work we have ahead to get in the right place for the Rio Olympics," said four-time Olympic gold medallist and 2012 Tour de France champion Wiggins.

Scotland's first medal arrived via Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston as they took silver in the women's para track cycling sprint B2 tandem before Kimberley Renicks landed the first gold for the hosts.

"The crowd just make you believe that you can do it," she said.

John Buchanan secured another judo medal for Scotland as he took bronze in the -60kg category, before their second gold arrived courtesy of Louise Renicks, who matched her sister as she overcame England's Kelly Edwards in a nervy -52kg final.

And there was more joy for home supporters in the pool, as Miley responded in the final stages of the 400m medley with a brilliant freestyle finishing leg clinching victory to break her own Commonwealth Games record.

The 24-year-old from Inverurie, who wore headphones before the race, said: "I tried to drown out the noise a little bit."

Wales ended the day with a late silver in the gymnastics team competition, while Northern Ireland have one bronze courtesy of Lisa Kearney in judo's -52kg class.

Sheffield-based defending champion Nick Matthew marked his 100th England squash cap by easing to an 11-3 11-3 11-1 win in 17 minutes against Xavier Koenig of Mauritius.

Meanwhile, two Australian hockey players had a surprise when the Queen 'photo-bombed' their selfie.

The Queen embodied the spirit of the 'Friendly Games' as she appeared in a hockey players' selfie

Jayde Taylor, 29, posted the first image on Twitter and said: "Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!! #royalty #sheevensmiled #amazing", with the tweet instantly going viral.

In what was a smooth start to the Games, crowds turned up in big numbers at all the venues.

Friday's action offers a further 22 gold medals.

There is another chance for home fans to see Jamieson as he goes in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals, while world champion Joanna Rowsell will be the favourite for England in the women's individual pursuit in the velodrome.

England's Alistair Brownlee (right) won gold in the triathlon, with brother Jonny coming second

Kimberley Renicks (left) won gold for Scotland in the judo

England's Jodie Stimpson won the first gold medal of the games in the triathlon

Scotland's Hannah Miley won gold in the 400m individual medley

The England men's 4,000m pursuit team including, Sir Bradley Wiggins (left), could only come second

The surprise of the day saw favourite Michael Jamieson beaten in the 200 breaststroke final

Spectators enjoyed the lawn bowls in glorious weather in Scotland

Bagpipers played during the medal ceremonies as Scotland celebrated sporting success

UK Prime Minister David Cameron was present at the track cycling

The home fans were in great voice throughout on Thursday's opening day