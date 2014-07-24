Glasgow 2014: England secure triple gold in judo

England won three Commonwealth Games gold medals on a rewarding night of judo for the home nations at the Scottish Exhibition Conference Centre.

Ashley McKenzie claimed the first gold in the men's -60kg class before Colin Oates matched him in the men's -66kg.

In the last contest of the night, Nekoda Davis beat Scotland's Stephanie Inglis in the women's -57kg class.

Scotland's John Buchanan (men's -60kg), James Millar (men's -66kg) and Connie Ramsay (women's -57kg) won bronzes.

Buchanan, 38, who had come out of a 10-year-long retirement for the Games, sealed his win over South Africa's Daniel Le Grange with an ippon score, before celebrating his win by somersaulting off the mat.

Millar - a late call-up as replacement for the injured -100kg judoka James Austin - defeated Mathews Bpunza of Zambia with a late ippon throw.

And Ramsay ensured Scotland added further to their medal haul when she pinned down Cameroon fighter Paule Sitcheping.

Home nations judo medals Gold: Kimberley Renicks (Scotland), Louise Renicks (Scotland), Ashley McKenzie (England), Colin Oates (England), Nekoda Davis (Gold) Silver: Stephanie Inglis (Scotland) Bronze: John Buchanan (Scotland), James Millar (Scotland), Connie Ramsay (Scotland), Lisa Kearney (Northern Ireland)

The Renicks sisters, Kimberley and Louise, won the host nation's first gold medals with victory in the -48kg and -52kg category respectively.

Northern Ireland's Lisa Kearney continued the home nations dominance in the SECC by beating Canada's Audree Francis-Methot to claim bronze in the women's -52kg class.

England were the big winners, though, with their three golds at the SECC.

London-born McKenzie, 25, who beat Buchanan on his way to the final, claimed a shido penalty victory over India's Navjot Chana after an edgy contest to take the top prize.

Norfolk's Oates, 31, who is ranked seventh in the world and was firm favourite going into these Games, defeated Andreas Krassas of Cyprus with a quick throw and armlock combination.

And Davis, who is based at British Judo's centre of excellence in Walsall, capped a superb night for England by scoring a Waza-ari throw, which she followed up with a 25-second hold-down to clinch the title.

