Glasgow 2014: Wales claim gymnastics silver, Canada gold

Francesca Jones was nominated to carry the Wales flag at the opening ceremony on Thursday

Wales won their first medal of the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a team silver in rhythmic gymnastics at the Scottish Exhibition Conference Centre Precinct.

Canada won gold with Malaysia pipping England for the bronze medal.

The Wales trio consisted of Laura Halford, Nikara Jenkins and Frankie Jones, who was the flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

It is the first time that Wales have claimed a team medal in the event in Commonwealth Games history.

Jones, who won a silver medal in the hoop at Delhi in 2010, was especially impressive on the way to a second-placed finish in the qualifications for Friday's individual all-around and has booked her place in Saturday's hoop, ball and ribbon finals, completing the full set by qualifying for the clubs final.

Compatriot Laura Halford also qualified for Friday's all-around final and Saturday's hoop, ball and ribbon finals.

England's Stephani Sherlock qualified for the all-around, hoop and ball finals, with compatriot Lynne Hutchison joining her in the all-around final along with Scotland's Lauren Brash.