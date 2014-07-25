Frankie Jones praises historic Welsh gymnasts after team silver

Frankie Jones has become the most successful Welsh gymnast in Commonwealth Games history

Frankie Jones praised team-mates Laura Halford and Nikara Jenkins after they made history by winning Wales' first rhythmic gymnastics team medal at a Commonwealth Games.

The trio claimed silver in Glasgow as they finished behind favourites Canada.

"I'm just so proud and happy, and proud of my two team-mates because it's such a massive deal," Jones said.

"It's a big competition for them but I've been before and I know the nerves I felt in the first one."

Jones and Halford also both booked their places in Friday's all-around final and Saturday's hoop, ball and ribbon finals, with Jones completing the full set by qualifying for the clubs final.

It means that Jones, the 2010 Delhi hoop silver medallist, will compete in all five individual finals in her third and last Commonwealth Games before retirement after securing a top-eight finish with each piece of apparatus and second spot in the all-around qualification.

"We've put so much effort into the build-up and we've had such good support, so I'm glad that we've done a good job," said Jones.

"I think it'll be a completely new competition [on Friday and Saturday], so we're not looking at that now.

"We'll just concentrate on getting a good rest and then do it all again."