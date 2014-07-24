Glasgow 2014: Wales' Jazz Carlin focused on longer events

Jazz Carlin set a new personal best and a Welsh record in the 200m freestyle final

Swimmer Jazz Carlin says she is not too disheartened despite finishing sixth in the women's 200m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old set a new personal best and a Welsh record of one minute 57:26 seconds, in a race won by Australian Emma McKeon in a new Games record time of 1:55:57.

Carlin had already clocked a personal best during the day's earlier heats.

"I've done two best times today so I can't complain," Carlin said.

"It's the weakest of my three events so I've just got to stay positive and look forward to the rest of the week.

Carlin, who won silver and bronze at Delhi 2010, says her focus will now turn to her preferred events - the 400m and 800m freestyle.

The Swindon-born swimmer goes in the 800m heats on Sunday, with the 400m heats on Tuesday.

"I really have been focusing on the longer events and hopefully they can go well," Carlin added.

"I'm really looking forward to the 800m. It's going to be a tough battle and there's a really strong feel out there.

"But I'm going to do the best I can and I'm not going to go down without a fight."